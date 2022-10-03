API Innovation Center Announces New "Re-shoring" Strategy

Glioblastoma Foundation advancing brain cancer treatment with Lomustine

NAM Manufacturing Institute to discuss Advanced Manufacturing and Workforce

What: National Press Club News Conference with Anthony Sardella, CEO and President of the API Innovation Center; Gita Kwatra, PharmD., Executive Director, Glioblastoma Foundation; Gardner Carrick, VP of the Manufacturing Institute of NAM.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 13th floor Holeman Lounge

Who: Tony Sardella will discuss a pathway to reshoring essential and critical drugs through advanced manufacturing, the national security of the American drug supply, and sharing new research findings on U.S. pharmaceutical excess manufacturing capacity. Gita Kwatra will discuss new research and continuous manufacturing of Lomustine, a compound used in the treatment of glioblastoma, a rare brain cancer, and make treatment more affordable and accessible. Gardner Carrick will provide insights on advanced manufacturing and the next generation workforce upskills required to meet these high technology jobs.

Details:

President Biden's Executive Order of Sept. 12 calls for: "Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy." Experts from the API Innovation Center in St. Louis, a non-profit dedicated to strengthening US-sourced Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), will discuss the immediate impact of this EO to secure our national public health and national security.

Media will be briefed on reshoring and the domestic production of vital pharmaceutical ingredients. One key ingredient in the battle against glioblastoma is Lomustine. The GF will present new information on breakthrough drugs. The global pharmaceutical supply chain is under-capacity. Now, advanced continuous manufacturing can create new workforce development opportunities, expand access to treatment, and make medications more affordable.

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and the Manufacturing Institute provides global-best workforce development through strong technical training, integration of manufacturing core competencies, intensive professional practices, and hands-on experience to build the future of the modern manufacturing industry.

API Innovation Center has recently received a $1 million grant from Biden's Build Back Better initiative to focus on these domestic supply chain issues.

For more information on the APIIC and its commitment to de-risk and safeguard the nation's API supply chain, visit: www.apicenter.org .

