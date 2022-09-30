Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended South of Irvine Station

Emergency maintenance in the San Clemente area will close portions of the track until further notice

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service south of Irvine until further notice for emergency track repairs.

Consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors revealed that there may be a safety concern along a portion of track in the San Clemente area. The LOSSAN Agency made the decision to immediately stop service to ensure passenger and crew safety.

During the closure, the San Clemente Pier and San Juan Capistrano stations will remain closed while the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), who owns that portion of the track, conducts emergency maintenance to stabilize the right-of-way.

"Passenger and crew safety is our top priority, and we are doing our best to minimize disruptions to travelers to and from San Diego," said Jason Jewell, Interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency. "We are working with our partners to restore service between Oceanside and San Diego as well as set up bus bridges between Irvine and Oceanside as quickly as possible."

Updated schedules and passenger information will be provided on the Pacific Surfliner website (PacificSurfliner.com/alerts) and Twitter (@PacSurfliners) as they become available.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

