Avior Wealth Expands Its Services To Clients As It Expands Into California

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avior Wealth Management, LLC was selected by Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management's leadership team as the partner to help ensure that Montgomery Taylor's dream of providing high-touch, holistic financial services to Sonoma Valley continues uninterrupted. On July 1, 2022, Montgomery Taylor's office was acquired by Avior Wealth.

This acquisition adds tax preparation & accounting service options in-house for Avior Wealth.

Looking out for their clients' best interest and providing long-term continuity were foremost in making this decision. Leaders within the Santa Rosa office feel much better knowing that partnering with Avior means that, regardless of what lies ahead, their clients' financial needs and goals will not be impacted or interrupted.

The acquisition not only brings added services, like a team of financial planners for collaboration with their advisors, to the Santa Rosa office. It expands the service offerings within Avior Wealth, as well – adding tax preparation and accounting services to their already extensive list of financial services.

"We're always looking for avenues for improving the financial planning experience we offer clients." – Scott Cavey, Director and Wealth Advisor of Avior Wealth

About Avior Wealth Management, LLC:

Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2008 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning and wealth management. With office currently located in five states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested.

