Sony Electronics Expands Cinema Line with New 4K Super 35 Camera for Future Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. is pleased to announce the newest addition to the brand's prestigious Cinema Line – the FX30 (model ILME-FX30). The new FX30 is a 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera that offers many professional features of the Cinema Line, such as Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes, and user-imported LUTs (Look Up Tables) at a price point that appeals to many aspiring filmmakers.

In addition to introducing the new FX30, Sony announced two new CFexpress Type A Memory Cards – CEA-G320T and CEA-G640T. Both are large capacity cards that support high-speed performance with a maximum writing speed.

"The new FX30 is a great fit for a wide range of filmmakers," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "As part of our Cinema Line, it is an attractive addition for seamless integration into large productions. Additionally, by incorporating many professional features found in our flagship cinema cameras, it is a perfect camera for up-and-coming filmmakers that are working with tight budgets."

Creating a Cinematic Look

The FX30 offers next-generation filmmakers cinematic expression with the latest imaging systems. It features a new back-illuminated 20.1 megapixels APS-C Exmor R™ CMOS sensor (Super 35 format) with a dual base ISO (800/2500) to deliver high sensitivity, low noise, and 14+ stopsi of latitude.

The FX30 supports a variety of video recording codecs. It can shoot in high frame rates, including 4K at 120fps and full HD at 240fpsii. The FX30 also features the ability to shoot 4K Super 35 (16:9) by oversampling from 6K at up to 60fps. Both 16:9 recording modes can shoot at 10-bit 4:2:2 while the HDMI Type-A port outputs 4K, 16-bit RAWiii for an external recorderiv.

Like the rest of the Cinema Line, the FX30 features Log shooting modes by enabling Cine El, Cine El Quick, and Flexible ISO modes for recording with the S-Log3 gamma curve, which allows more flexibility when color grading. All three modes allow video shooting while monitoring with an appropriate LUT to preview the final image. In addition, the FX30 includes a selection of built-in cinematic looks, such as Sony's S-Cinetone™, and can shoot single stills. The camera offers advanced image processing capabilities with the BIONZ XR processing engine for natural gradations and realistic color reproduction.

Designed to Support Creators' Needs

The FX30 features Sony's fast and reliable still and video autofocus, with settings including:

Real-time Eye AF (human, animal or bird v )

Real-time Tracking

Detailed AF settings

AF Assistvi

Creatives also have more control when using the Focus Map[vii], which makes it easy to visualize depth of field, and Breathing Compensationviii to offer a stable angle of view when focusing. The camera includes effective stabilization for run and gun shoots using Active Modeix thanks to the optical in-body 5-axis image stabilization. The FX30 also includes time code syncx.

The FX30 incorporates other features that retain the spirit of the Cinema Line, including:

New customizable list-style main menu screen for quick access to frequently used items

New standby movie screen that provides an unobstructed view of the subject

Buttons and dials dedicated to movie shooting

The FX30 also includes added functionality to assist with the creative workflow, such as post-production editing using embedded LUT, and EI metadata.xi This metadata is available using the latest version of Sony's Catalyst Preparexii or Catalyst Browse applications. A new "Catalyst Prepare Plugin" for Adobe Premiere Pro was released in August.

Easy Operation and a Compact Form Factor

Compact and lightweight, the FX30 has a flat-top design with threaded accessory attachment points, making it easy to use for shooting handheld, capturing low-angle shots, mounting on a gimbal, or adding accessories. The FX30 also features an XLR handle unitxiii, which can be used to capture low-angle shots and also allows filmmakers to capture crystal clear audio through various audio inputs, including two XLR audio inputs and a 3.5 mm stereo mini jack for 4-channel recording. External microphones can be connected directly to the camera via the Multi Interface Shoe or microphone jack. The FX30 also features an internal stereo microphone for audio recording.

The FX30 are equipped with two memory card slots that are compatible with both CFexpress Type A cards and SDXC/SDHC cards, bringing wide range of shooting experiences to filmmakers. The FX30 is also compatible with the newly announced large capacity CFexpress Type A memory cards.xiv

The FX30 pairs advanced performance with outstanding reliability. It features an innovative heat dissipation structure for uninterrupted 4K/60p recording, reliable power for extended recording, and a durable magnesium alloy chassis. A comprehensive selection of E-mount lenses, high-performance microphones, and other essential components offers extraordinarily flexible systems for a broad range of creative needs.

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards

The new FX30 is an ideal choice for filmmakers actively working on or considering entering the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, a major new annual awards program for short films. Sponsored by Sony and free to enter, the Awards set out to elevate original voices from around the globe with a fresh perspective on storytelling. For more information, please visit: www.sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com

Pricing and Availability

The FX30 enables ultimate creative freedom and comes with an option to purchase with or without the XLR handle.xv

The new FX30 (supplied with the XLR handle) will be available in late October for approximately $2,200 USD and $2,900 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

The new FX30B, (supplied without the XLR handle) will also be available in late October for approximately $1,800 USD and $ 2,400 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new FX30 can be viewed HERE.

A product launch video focused on the FX30 can be viewed HERE and the behind the scenes can be viewed HERE.

The FX30 will also be compatible with the new version of Camera Remote SDK (Version 1.06), a development kit for software that enables remote operation and configuration changes.

CFexpress Type A Memory Cards: CEA-G320T and CEA-G640T

The compact and high-performance CFexpress Type A memory card CEA-G320T will be available in October for approximately $650 USD and $850 CAD (CEA-G320T), while the CFexpress Type A memory card CEA-G640Txvi will be available in December for approximately $1,250 USD and $1,630 CAD. In addition to the existing 80GB and 160GB cards, large capacity 320GB and 640GB cards will be added to the seriesxvii.

These large capacity cards support high-speed performance with a maximum writing speed of up to 700MB/s and Video Performance Guarantee "VPG400", which offers sustained writing speeds of up to 400MB/s, and enables 4K 120p high bit rate video shooting.

The new large capacity cards have achieved TOUGH specification, which means they have been certified to be waterproof, dustproof, and robust enough to support stable long-term shooting in various environmentsxviii.

For detailed product information, please visit:

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FX30 and FX30B and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.sonycine.com and www.alphauniverse.com, two sites created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony Cinema Line.

About Cinema Line

Cinema Line is a series of cameras that have a cinematic look – cultivated from Sony's long experience in digital cinema production – plus enhanced operability and reliability that respond to the wide variety of creators' high demands. Cinema Line includes the flagship digital cinema cameras VENICE and VENICE 2, highly acclaimed in the feature and episodic production industry, the professional camera FX9, which is popular for documentary and drama production and the FX6, for run-and-gun action and content creation. With the addition of the FX30, Sony offers a true line up of versatile creative tools for all types of visual storytellers.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news . for more information.

Notes:

i S-Log3 movies, Sony tests.

ii With approx. 38 % image crop. Post-production editing or S&Q mode recording required. In case of S&Q mode, data must be recorded to a CFexpress Type A memory card when the frame rate is 120 (100 in PAL) fps or higher.

iii With a choice of 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 23.98p frame rates and color spaces

iv Supported devices are as follows: as of September 2022, ATOMOS NINJA V and NINJA V+ HDR monitor-recorder support planned. For further details, please contact ATOMOS.

v Accurate focus may not be achieved with certain subjects in certain situations.

vi Not available when using the SELP1650, SEL18200LE or A-mount lenses.

vii The Focus Map function cannot be used in the following conditions: When shooting stills, when the Focus Magnifier function is in use, when using digital zoom, during USB streaming, when no lens is mounted, when an A-mount lens is mounted, or when using the SEL16F28. For other lenses, please use the latest lens software.

viii Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this feature is turned on. Breathing Compensation is not available for unsupported lenses, 120p (100p) movie recording, S&Q recording at 120p (100p), or stills. The compatibility of lenses is limited. Please see Sony support page for lens compatibility. https://www.sony.net/dics/breathing/

ix Slight image crop in Active Mode. "Standard" setting is recommended for focal lengths of 200 mm or longer. Active Mode is not available when recording at frame rates of 120 (100) fps or higher, including S&Q.

x VMC-BNCM1 is required for time code synchronization. VMC-BNCM1 requires the following annotations. The availability of the VMC-BNCM1 (product number: A-5051-506-A) may vary depending on the country or region. Refer to the following support site for inventory confirmation and purchase. https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/Support/

xi This metadata includes Embedded LUT, Image stabilization, Breathing Compensation, Camera rotation and Movie mark

xii Software download page URL: https://www.sony.net/disoft/

xiii FX30B does not include the XLR-H1 handle unit. The XLR-H1 handle unit will also be available as a stand-alone item, which will be available in early 2023.

xiv The newly announced CEA-G320T and CEA-G640 CFexpress Type A memory cards.

xv FX30B comes without the XLR handle while the FX30 model which comes with the XLR handle

xvi To use CEA-G640T memory card with the following cameras, the camera software version must be as listed below. Alpha 1 (Ver.1.31 or later), Alpha 7S III (Ver.2.11 or later), and FX3

(Ver.2.00 or later).

xvii 1 GB = one billion bytes. A portion of this card capacity is used for system files and may vary.

xviii Actual performance may vary. Based on environmental conditions and usage. Sony does not guarantee damage to recorded data or card based on every situation or condition.

