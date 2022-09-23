Lea Cadieux to Lead Marketing at Boston-Based Higher-Ed Technology Firm

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liai son International , a developer of technologies that support higher-education operations, admissions, and student success on more than 1,000 campuses, announced that Lea Cadieux joined Liaison as its new Vice President of Marketing. The addition comes as Liaison continues to refine its Total Enrollment marketing strategy to help drive engagement, enrollment, retention, and net tuition revenue for higher education institutions.

"Lea brings years of experience and insight supporting higher education as well as a depth of understanding to her new role," said George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. "I am confident that she will contribute significantly to our strategic marketing and communications initiatives, focusing on the needs of our partner institutions and their students."

At Liaison, Cadieux will oversee the company's integrated marketing vision for technology and service offerings, product marketing, creative services, growth marketing, and all strategic communications. With a demonstrated ability to lead dynamic organizations and build high-performing teams, her professional experience combines marketing, branding, technology solutions, and digital communications including on-campus leadership roles.

Prior to joining Liaison, Cadieux served as the Interim Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Ball State University and as the Interim and Associate Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications at the University of Denver. Outside of higher education, she held consulting and leadership roles in several digital marketing companies, led clients through digital transformation and customer experience solutions, and co-founded a full-service branding agency.

About Liaison International: Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 31,000 undergraduate, graduate, and post-bac programs across more than 1,000 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment, and student success goals. Liaison's solutions include its Centralized Application Service (CAS), TargetX, and Othot as well as its Enrollment Marketing services (EMP), SlideRoom, and Time2Track.

