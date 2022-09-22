SoFi Offers Members Personal Cyber Protection from BLINK by Chubb

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlinkSM by Chubb® today announced that it will partner with SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, to help SoFi members protect their holistic digital footprint with the launch of personal cyber insurance.

Blink by Chubb offers a suite of Chubb-backed personal insurance products distributed through the company's digital brokers and affinity partners, such as SoFi. Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company.

Blink Cyber is a stand-alone insurance policy that addresses the needs of customers facing the increasingly growing risk of cyber-attacks. The policy responds to expenses related to a personal cyber event, including cyber bullying, phishing scams, ransomware extortion and cyber financial fraud.

"At SoFi, everything we do is geared toward helping people get their money right and we've built our business around a mission to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions," said Jennifer Nuckles, SoFi's EVP and Group Business Unit Leader, Relay, Lantern, Content, At Work, Partnerships, & Protect. "And while this long-standing members-first, mission-driven approach will always guide our strategy, we also know how important it is to remain agile as we evolve our products and services to support our 4.3 million-plus SoFi members in a quickly changing, and increasingly complex, digital world. Adding Blink Cyber to the SoFi Protect portfolio of insurance offerings underscores that commitment by providing our members with a robust cyber insurance offering to protect against unexpected hurdles in the digital world — like identity theft, data loss, and online scams — that come up along the way."

"SoFi and Blink by Chubb have shared ambitions to provide simple, easy-to-understand and affordable personal cyber insurance to safeguard consumers in a world that is increasingly connected through digital means," said Leslie Marshall, Senior Vice President, Head of Blink by Chubb. "Whether you use social media accounts daily or own smart home devices to control your personal climate, our expanding digital world provides increased access points for bad actors to seize control, and Blink Cyber is an easy way to provide the right coverage at the right time."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over four million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Blink℠ by Chubb® is the marketing name used to refer to subsidiaries of Chubb Limited providing insurance and related services. For a list of these subsidiaries, please visit our website at www.chubb.com. Property and Casualty products are underwritten by Ace American Insurance Company and its U.S. based underwriting affiliates. Accident, Health, Disability and Life insurance products are underwritten by Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, IL) in all states except New York. In New York, these products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY). Combined Insurance Company of America is not licensed and does not solicit business in New York. Coverages contain exclusions and limitations and may not be available in all states.

