Local Illinois business wins top prize nationally for best kitchen & bath showroom, 2022.

MENDOTA, Ill., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starved Rock Wood Products has been named a winner of the 7th Annual Kitchen & Bath Design Award contest. Its showroom in Glenview, IL won Gold in the Best Independent Showroom category.

Based in Mendota IL, the company has been expanding rapidly into Chicagoland. (PRNewswire)

Sponsored by Kitchen & Bath Design News magazine, the Kitchen & Bath Design Awards is a nationwide contest recognizing outstanding achievement in project design and construction in 11 categories. Nominees are kitchen and bath specialists from across the country and entries are judged on aesthetic appeal, handling of unusual situations/challenges, attention to detail, functionality of space, originality, selection of color and finishes, and overall impression of the project.

Recently featured on WGNTV, the elegant and expansive showroom holds thirteen complete kitchens and vanities, and over 500 choices of color and finish. It also contains several interactive workstations, allowing customers to sit with a design specialist and work together on creating their initial design. Dana Nielsen, the showroom's General Manager, said, "Buying a kitchen is a big decision for customers and this space helps us remove some of the stress that often comes with that. We have the expertise and the technology to really help people see what's possible for their homes - even down to 'smart lighting' which allows us to adjust the ambient light to ensure colors in the showroom appear exactly as they would in the customer's own kitchen."

Located in the Abt Design Center at 1170 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, the new showroom has already attracted a large number of visitors from across the North and Northwest suburbs of Chicago. Based on its successful launch in Glenview the company is now planning a second showroom, close to its manufacturing base in Mendota, IL.

Starved Rock Wood Products CEO Keith Miller was delighted to accept the award, saying, "We set out to create something new in the category for Chicagoland, so it's both remarkable and a real honor to be acknowledged like this on a national scale. Thanks to all the team involved in creating such a memorable space, and thanks especially to our design company Chyba and Partners for bring our vision to life so spectacularly."

SR Cabinetry is the kitchen and bathroom cabinet brand for Starved Rock Wood Products, an independent wood manufacturing company based in Mendota, IL. The company has become one of the Midwest's fastest-growing, with its 'Forest to Kitchen' business model, meaning the company handles all aspects of a project, from design to manufacturing to installation and aftersales service; there are no middlemen or intermediaries - kitchens are delivered straight from the factory to the customer's home. This level of end-to-end accountability is supported by the company's deep commitment to customer service - for over twenty years Starved Rock Wood Products has grown simply through word of mouth and the testimonials of satisfied clients.

Starved Rock Wood Products is part of the CL Enterprises Group, a family-owned investment company founded 12 years ago by Inga Carus and her husband Peter Limberger. Its focus is on investing in the economic potential of smaller towns and cities across the Midwest, creating jobs and other opportunities for local communities. Its portfolio includes agriculture, real estate development, hospitality, manufacturing, technology, and aviation.

The space contains thirteen full kitchens and vanities, in both traditional and modern styles, with over 500 finishes and colors on display. (PRNewswire)

Starved Rock Cabinetry won Gold as the nation's Best Independent Showroom, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The showroom is located next door to the Abt Electrical Appliances store in Glenview, IL (PRNewswire)

