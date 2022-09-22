ELEVAI Labs, Inc. Announces Laboratory Expansion Allowing Fivefold Increase in Product Manufacturing Capabilities

- New buildout of GLP lab space with access to adjacent cGMP-certified lab marks 3rd expansion for Company in 2 years

- New facility allows ELEVAI to culture its proprietary exosomes for manufacture at scale

- Company intends to further double its lab space and headcount by the end of 2023 to satisfy growing demand and meet the company's market share projections

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., a science-based, data-driven regenerative aesthetic skincare company is pleased to announce it has completed the expansion of their Davis, California laboratory and office space to accommodate the recent growth in sales and the near-term product line expansion.

Elevai Labs Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Elevai Labs Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company's state-of-the-art lab and office space mark the 3rd expansion in 2 years, readying the company for further scalability to mass produce its first two SKUs under the E-Series umbrella; ELEVAI enfinity™ and ELEVAI empower™. The expansion effectively increases the Company's production capabilities by approximately 500% and allows for continued R&D on the next wave of medical aesthetic products the company is developing.

One section of the facility has been built and will operate under strict aseptic conditions following GLP (good laboratory practice) standards and is being used for cell culture and production of the company's proprietary stem cell exosomes for topical applications. The new facility also provides access to a cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) suite for ultra-pure, medical-grade research and development. This expansion will allow the company to expand upon its existing base of research and to further innovate as they aim to finish development and launch 3-4 new products in the next 6 months.

Some of the key features of this facility include 24/7 security, advanced climate control, increased cold storage, and additional cell culture and R&D suites to perform more research in-house. The space contains multiple cell culture suites containing biosafety cabinets and cell culture incubators, this expansion effectively doubles its tissue culture capacity. Capabilities of the expanded lab include large-scale culture of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and mass production of stem cell-derived exosomes, cryopreservation, cryostorage, various forms of microscopy and cell analysis, as well as significantly more cold storage and processing space.

The expanded lab space is managed by lab veteran, Matt DiBella, who has a background in biochemical engineering with over 5 years of experience as a lab manager with a focus on stem cell culture. Mr. DiBella will oversee the lab and is supported by a team of stem cell scientists mentored and trained by ELEVAI Lab's lead scientist and CEO, Dr. Jordan R. Plews. The Company has also recently partnered with UC Davis and CSUS to further grow its team and recruit some of the best and brightest minds the greater Sacramento area has to offer.

Matt DiBella, Lab Manager commented:

"After months of hard work, we are proud to have our new state-of-the-art lab up and running. With the increased lab space and the acquisition of new lab equipment, we're now able to increase our production by about 500%.

We continue to hire and are growing our team to support the new, larger lab space, and we are excited to be part of a growing community of science-based companies here in the Greater Sacramento region."

About ELEVAI LABS, INC.

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic and medical-grade skin care for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology. To find an authorized ELEVAI Skincare Professional follow this link How to buy – ELEVAI Skincare . For more information www.ElevaiLabs.com

For further information: Kendra Ciardiello, Associate Director, Contact@ELEVAILabs.com , 1-866-794-4940 CO: ELEVAI Labs Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elevai Labs Inc.