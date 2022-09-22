CANADA GOOSE PUTS THE FOCUS ON BOLD AND BRAVE WOMEN IN ALL-FEMALE SEASONAL CAMPAIGN PHOTOGRAPHED BY ANNIE LEIBOVITZ

Performance luxury lifestyle brand reveals Jodie Turner-Smith, Soo Joo Park and Khadijha Red Thunder as Live in the Open campaign heroes

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Canada Goose puts women front and centre as it unveils its global Fall/Winter campaign, which stars an all-female cast and was photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

Set in the highlands of Northern Scotland, the campaign tells the stories of bold and brave women who embody the brand's Live in the Open ethos, while showcasing its new outerwear products which demonstrate an increased focus on womenswear design as part of the brand's plan to grow its female offering.

"As a brand, we strive to share powerful and meaningful stories with our audience and we are excited to celebrate our all-female cast," said Penny Brook, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Canada Goose, "because we want to inspire our female consumer to live boldly, and we also want to show her that she doesn't need to compromise on style or performance."

Embracing the beautiful and epic backdrop, as well as the unpredictable weather, of the Scottish Highlands, Leibovitz's signature style captures the raw beauty of the campaign protagonists and the landscape while highlighting the performance and style of the products

Led by an almost all-female crew, the campaign shoot highlights the power and impact of bringing together female talent both behind and in front of the lens. From actor, Jodie Turner-Smith to model, musician, and DJ, Soo Joo Park and model and actor, Khadijha Red Thunder, the three inspirational women fronting the campaign are known for using their platforms to challenge the status quo and push boundaries, while remaining true to themselves.

Jodie Turner-Smith, who stars in Noah Baumbach's forthcoming "White Noise" and "The Independent" opposite Bryan Cox, was also the first woman of colour to play the role of Anne Boleyn on television. She is involved with Equality Now, a non-profit focused on creating, reforming, challenging, and applying the law to establish enduring equality for women and girls everywhere.

"Above anything else, I feel the need to be true to myself and express that truth in everything that I do," said Turner-Smith. "Now that I'm a mother, I feel most strongly about being a part of changing the image of what people say motherhood is and what it represents. I feel like there are these prevailing ideas that it's an either-or game—that you're either really fulfilled as a working person or you're a really good mom. I think that is possible to live a full expression of yourself and your joy—and be a mother."

Soo Joo Park is the first Asian-American woman to act as a L'Oréal spokesperson. To this day, she continues to stand up for, and champion, diversity in the entertainment industry, participating in outreach programs and working with organisations such as APEX for Youth.

"I do try my best to be a responsible, respectful person for nature or for other people," said Park. "To me, Live in the Open means, in a more figurative sense, that you are open to chances, that you are bold and adventurous, and I do think I live in the open."

As an advocate of Native American, African American, and Spanish descent, Khadijha Red Thunder has been working to help with educational and mental health issues facing communities living on reservations, and within the Native American community.

"My community means everything to me. I grew up dancing at powwows since the day I could walk, camping all summer long with my grandmother, going from one powwow to the next," said Red Thunder. "My tribe is Chippewa Cree, my grandmother is from Saskatchewan, Canada, and I'm so grateful to have grown up experiencing such a beautiful, amazing culture."

Each of the campaign muses has unique stories to tell and actively champions causes that serve to uplift underrepresented voices. They inspire women around the world to embrace their authentic selves and seek the greatness within.

Canada Goose continues to bring its performance-driven approach to new products while looking to inspire the female consumer. With new parkas and jackets, as well as a coat and a vest, the brand promises women that style and performance can coexist – with customizable elements that allow consumers to express their personal style.

Crafted in Ventera, a luxurious fabric with a smooth, soft-to-the-touch finish, the products feature clean lines and tonal branding for effortless sophistication with flattering silhouettes. The Marlow Parka, Marlow Coat and Rayla Vest feature an adjustable and removable belt for a customizable fit, while also providing the versatility to dress up or down. The Aurora Parka and Aurora Jacket, crafted in the same luxurious material, feature contoured quilting patterns and an interior drawcord to create shape. Finally, the Marlow Jacket features clean quilt lines that flatter the figure, while the hem interior drawcord provides an adaptable fit and warmth retention. Designed with style in mind, these pieces are available in a range of colourways which include black and navy as well as softer shades of grey, green, and pink to fit every personality.

The full collection launches September 22 in select stores around the world, online at canadagoose.com and select wholesale partners globally.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

