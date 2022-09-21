Schneider Electric Sponsors Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk -Targets $100,000 in Donations

Schneider Electric sponsors annual event for the 12 th year

65% of goal achieved to reach $100,000 in donations for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

29 members of Walk Team driving fundraising efforts

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is participating in The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk for the 12th consecutive year. Hosted by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund, the walk is designed to raise awareness about cancer and fundraise to support ongoing cancer research and patient care.

Schneider Electric employees welcome guests at Boston Red Sox game at Fenway as a means to increase awareness and fundraising for Jimmy Fund Walk and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. (PRNewswire)

This year's event is being held Sunday, October 2 along the historic Boston Marathon route. It is back in-person following the previous two years being done virtually due to the global pandemic. Schneider Electric has already donated $50,000 to the cause, by means of The Schneider Electric Foundation, and is on its way to match that by personal donations and fundraising efforts.

Tackling the cancer crisis in America

In 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States1, says the American Cancer Society. While earlier diagnoses and preventive care has improved, this number is still staggering and can be addressed by enhanced research and advancements in medical treatment.

To support this cause to fight cancer, Schneider Electric has taken multiple means to increase awareness and fundraising:

Welcomed guests at Fenway at the start of a Boston Red Sox August game

Launched a raffle for Elton John concert tickets with all proceeds going towards the race's fundraising

Matched with Jimmy Fund Walk Hero Tita Antonopoulos of Massachusetts to bring visibility to her personal fight against cancer

Created a Corporate Walk Team for direct fundraising efforts

The Copley Square Finish Line powered by Schneider Electric will welcome all participants and congratulate them on their accomplishment.

Donate for a cause to #defycancer

The support from Schneider Electric employees across the three greater Boston-area campuses has helped make this year's donation target possible. "This year mark's my fourth year as a premier sponsor for Schneider Electric in support of the 2022 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, taking steps toward the ultimate finish line: a world without cancer," says Matt Carrara, VP Instrumentation at Schneider Electric.

"At Schneider Electric, we like to say, 'Life is On' and it isn't just a catch-phrase. We take the work of sustainability in all its forms seriously and Schneider's continued support of the Jimmy Fund is real evidence of that. I am incredibly proud to be part of this amazing effort," says John Petty, Next Generation Software Offers at Schneider Electric.

Join the team to help #defycancer and donate today.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has been the top ranked cancer hospital in New England by U.S. News and World Report for 21 consecutive years, and is the only cancer center in the country ranked in the top 5 for both adult and pediatric cancer programs. They provide adults and children with cancer with the best treatment available today while developing tomorrow's cures through cutting-edge research.

Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund has received a 4 out of 4 star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest charity evaluator, recognizing our prudent financial management and low cost of funds raised.

About the Jimmy Fund

Since its founding in 1948, the Jimmy Fund has raised millions of dollars through thousands of grassroots efforts to help save lives and give hope to cancer patients everywhere.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #LifeIsOn #defycancer #charity

