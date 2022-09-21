Rusty Hardin Marks 20 Years on List of Texas Super Lawyers

Two Rusty Hardin & Associates attorneys also earn repeat Texas Super Lawyers honors

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston legal legend Rusty Hardin has been named one of the top 100 Business Litigation lawyers in Houston and the state by Texas Super Lawyers, honors that mark Mr. Hardin's 20th consecutive year on the highly-respected legal listing.

Mr. Hardin, founder of Rusty Hardin & Associates, was first named to the list of Texas Supers Lawyers in 2003, the year of the publication's inception. Since then, he has been recognized as one of the Top 10 lawyers in Texas five times, one of the Top 100 lawyers in Texas 12 times, and a Top 100 lawyer in Houston 16 times.

"I believe we are a function of those with whom we surround ourselves. I think I'm surrounded by absolutely wonderful lawyers," said Mr. Hardin. "Any success I've been lucky enough to have is because, for the last 30 years, I've been able to work with good people who want to make a difference."

Joining Mr. Hardin on the 2022 list of Texas Supers Lawyers are firm partners Lara Hollingsworth and Terry D. Kernell.

Ms. Hollingsworth is marking her third year to be recognized for her appellate work. A seasoned appellate attorney with more than 20 years of experience, she handles a wide variety of complex commercial and civil litigation matters, helping individuals and corporations navigate even the most complex legal issues.

Mr. Kernell has spent three decades handling complex cases in both federal and state courts. He has represented individuals and businesses in a variety of industries, including energy, health care, finance, commercial and residential real estate, and entertainment. Honored for his work in business litigation, this is Mr. Kernell's 15th consecutive year to be named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers.

Published by Thomson Reuters, Texas Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys based on their professional achievements. Selection is determined through a multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. To view a complete list of 2022 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate matters, and general civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about the firm's representative matters, visit https://www.rustyhardin.com/ .

Media Contact:

April Arias

april@androvett.com

800-559-4534

View original content:

SOURCE Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP