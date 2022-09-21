Pro Sports Workforce Mobility Company, The Dingman Group, Places in the Top Eight Percent of Annual Inc. 5000 for Second-Consecutive Year

Inc. Magazine Reveals 2022 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Inc. Magazine designated pro sports workforce mobility company, The Dingman Group, in the top eight percent of all awarded companies, registering No. 404 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, representing a unique viewpoint of the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—private companies. In recognition of the achievement, Salesforce featured The Dingman Group in the magazine to highlight their status on the list.

Since 2007, The Dingman Group has been credited as a pioneer in the professional sports world; to solve mobility needs that are unique to sports organizations and professionals. The Dingman Group's services include relocation management, headquarter/stadium/arena and household goods moving, vehicle transportation, storage, gameday operations, as well as commercial real estate development, residential real estate brokering, and custom ancillary solutions. Today, The Dingman Group is the only mobility company in the world to specialize in the sports sector, serving both professional and collegiate sports.

"The Dingman Group has evolved many times over since its conception, what started as a white-glove moving service for athletes, is now a dynamic and robust mobility machine for the sports industry at large. Our supplier and customer integrations and customized portal technology solutions allow us to manage and implement mobility endeavors of any size, and often complex in nature, all the while ensuring our clients have the smooth experience we built our reputation on," said Chris Dingman, CEO of The Dingman Group. He continued, "What sets us apart is not just our experience in mobility, but our acumen in the business of sports - we are the bridge between the two industries."

Dingman credits the company's recent growth to ongoing investments in quality control functions, expanded privacy and security measures, and the launch of its proprietary TES (Technology-Enabled Service) platform, "On The Move" (OTM), to initiate, track and manage high volumes of mobility transactions across many different service categories. OTM is one of the only Saas solutions in the sports mobility sector that is customer, supplier and account facing, providing leadership of sports organizations transparency and control around their mobility investments and budgets. The Dingman Group was awarded the Los Angeles Chargers group move from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017, and most recently led the Las Vegas Raiders through a complex group move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020 during the height of the Pandemic.

About The Dingman Group

Bringing the professional sports world home for the last 15 years, The Dingman Group has been the industry leader in pro sports global mobility and relocation management, assisting everyone from elite athletes and coaches to team executives, employees, and athletic department leaders. The organization has expanded significantly and now regularly is called upon by ownership of professional sports teams expanding or relocating to new cities. However, it continues to excel and grow the individual services that established its reputation as the best in the business. They are the only organization with the requisite expertise in personnel management, residential and commercial real estate, moving & storage and infrastructure for athletes, coaches and front office staff on the move. The Dingman Group strives to create long-lasting relationships while always being timely, discrete and confidential. For more information, visit www.dingmangroup.com.

