Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Partners Named to 2022 List of Texas Super Lawyers

Prestigious legal guide honors veteran trial lawyers Kevin Jordan, Michael Cancienne

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two partners with Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne have once again been named to the 2022 list of Texas Super Lawyers, an exclusive legal listing that honors the top lawyers in the state.

This year's list recognizes Kevin Jordan for his civil litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs and Michael Cancienne for business litigation.

In his 13th consecutive year on the Super Lawyers listing, Mr. Jordan focuses his practice on representing Fortune 500 plaintiffs and defendants across the country. Aided by his background and training in engineering, much of his work concerns the chemical, and oil and gas industries.

"We are singularly focused on putting our clients first," said Mr. Jordan. "We appreciate that they put their trust in us and believe this recognition is a testament to that trust."

Mr. Cancienne is marking his second year as a Texas Super Lawyer after being selected as a Rising Star from 2013 through 2020. His commercial litigation work centers around breach of contract, commercial tort claims, and construction disputes.

"Our firm works tirelessly on behalf of our clients while collaborating with them at every turn," said Mr. Cancienne. "Inclusion on the Texas Super Lawyers list is recognition of that approach."

This year's list will appear in the October issue of Texas Monthly magazine along with inclusion in Super Lawyers digital assets and Texas Super Lawyers magazine.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

