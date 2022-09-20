PenFed Credit Union Sponsors Successful Armed Services Arts Partnership 'Combat to Comedy' Event to Empower Veterans to Thrive Through the Arts

Night of Laughs Features Comedy from ASAP Military Veteran Performers, Headlining Comics and PenFed Executives

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest federal credit union, sponsored a night of side-splitting comedy with the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) "Combat to Comedy" performance at Carolines on Broadway in New York City Thursday, Sept. 15. After a two-year hiatus, the event featured stand-up comedy from headlining comics Mark Normand, Sal Vulcano, Jo Firestone and Seth Herzog alongside military veterans supported by ASAP and PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck and PenFed Chief Information Officer Joseph Thomas.

ASAP is a nonprofit that builds creative communities where military veterans and their families thrive through the arts. Veterans who take ASAP classes build their resilience and confidence, restore a sense of purpose and rediscover the bonds of their service. To date, PenFed has donated over $200,000 to support the 2,000 veterans in the ASAP community. The "Combat to Comedy" performance raised $236,000 to support veterans in the arts.

"PenFed is proud to continue our partnership with ASAP, as it provides members of the military community free art and comedy classes," said Schenck. "ASAP provides veterans and their families the opportunity to develop new skills, hone their stories and connect to another supportive community after leaving the military."

To witness some of the inspiring stories of members of the military community positively impacted by ASAP, please watch the following videos produced by PenFed Digital here. Donations to support the military community through ASAP can be made here.

"PenFed has transformed thousands of veterans' lives with its committed, long-term support of the ASAP community," said ASAP Executive Director Brian Jenkins. "Our Combat to Comedy event is just the latest example of PenFed addressing the challenges many veterans face after their service."

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.8 million members worldwide with $36.6 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Armed Services Arts Partnership

The Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) is the largest community arts organization serving the military community in the US. ASAP fosters creative communities where veterans and their families thrive through the arts. The nonprofit's free, immersive classes include stand-up comedy, storytelling, improv, creative writing, acting, drawing, and more. Peer-reviewed research demonstrates ASAP participants experience significant, lasting improvements in resilience, belonging, self-esteem, and integration of self. ASAP has served 2,000 veterans in eight years and ASAP alumni have performed for 150,000 audience members. Learn more at http://www.asapasap.org.

