Panera Expands MyPanera® Loyalty Program to Offer Members New Choice of Personalized Rewards

Choice-based Rewards to Launch Following First-Ever MyPanera Week

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera Bread announced exciting updates to its industry-leading MyPanera Loyalty Program, giving more choices to guests when redeeming loyalty rewards.

Panera (PRNewswire)

MyPanera Personalized Rewards Now Give Members a Choice

Starting October 6, MyPanera will begin to roll out new choice-based rewards, allowing members to select their reward from multiple options based on their personal preferences, instead of a single, pre-selected reward. This new benefit is rooted in MyPanera's relationship-based loyalty program, where rather than a transactional points system, members are rewarded based on frequency of visits, spend and their individual purchases and preferences.

"We view our MyPanera loyalty program as an extension of the warmth we show to our guests in our bakery-cafes—for us it's about creating meaningful relationships and delivering personalized value," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand and Concept Officer at Panera Bread. "We create loyalty by deeply knowing our MyPanera members. We strive to understand and deliver exactly what delights them."

MyPanera began in 2010 as one of the earliest and still one of the largest guest loyalty programs in the restaurant industry, with nearly 48 million members. The MyPanera program is rooted in the belief that the job of a loyalty program is to deepen the guest relationship by meeting both a guest's rational and emotional needs. In turn, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 more than half of all Panera transactions were from MyPanera members, who typically visit Panera more frequently and spend more in each visit than non-MyPanera members.

The MyPanera loyalty program incorporates surprise and delight elements, allowing Panera to provide members with different and personalized experiences that increase in value based on multiple variables such as how often they visit, instead of a points-based system typically seen in the restaurant industry. MyPanera membership benefits include more than just discounts on the next purchase, but also enable personalized digital ordering experiences, strong value through programs like the Unlimited Sip Club, surprise offers, catering rewards and early access to new menu items.

First-Ever MyPanera Week Launches September 29

Beginning on National Coffee Day, September 29, Panera Bread will hold its first-ever MyPanera Week from September 29 through October 5, handing out exclusive perks to celebrate its loyalty program members. Perks for MyPanera members during the 2022 MyPanera Week include:

Thursday, September 29 – On National Coffee Day, new Unlimited Sip Club Subscribers will receive 2 months free. Existing Sip Club Members will receive $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies. (One time and In-App Only)

Friday, September 30 – $0 Delivery Fee (In-App only, valid through 10/5/22)

Saturday, October 1 – Free Baguette with Purchase (In-App only)

Sunday, October 2 – $2 off Broccoli Cheddar Soup Bowl (In-App only)

Monday, October 3 – 20% Off Panera Bread® Gift Cards (Online only)

Tuesday, October 4 – Special Gift from a Panera Partner (To be Announced)

Wednesday, October 5 – Cooking Class with Panera's Head Chef, Claes Petersson and discounts on Panera Grocery Products

Thursday, October 6 – Start of Choice in MyPanera Rewards

"Our guests have been requesting more choice in their MyPanera rewards and we are happy to bring this new experience to our loyalty program," said Meenakshi Nagarajan, Senior Vice President of Loyalty and Recurring Revenue at Panera Bread. "Our MyPanera members each have their own unique Panera favorites and we're excited to see that reflected in our rewards—giving them personalized surprises that fit their own individual journey."

To become a MyPanera member today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com

For more information on MyPanera Week deals, click here.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of July 26, 2022, there were 2,116 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

Media Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

panera@abmc-us.com

(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panera Bread