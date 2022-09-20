Mike McKeown Joins Inova Payroll as New CFO

Former Reliant Bank Senior Executive Leads Inova's Expanded Financial Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova Payroll, a national payroll and human resource solutions provider, has announced that Mike McKeown has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting to Founder and CEO Farsheed Ferdowsi. As CFO, McKeown is responsible for providing leadership and managerial direction for a broad range of accounting, finance and investment activities of the company.

Prior to joining Inova, McKeown spent 12 years with Reliant Bank, where he held several senior leadership positions, including CFO and Treasurer. At Reliant, McKeown contributed to the bank's growth efforts, including four successful acquisitions helping the bank grow from $350 million in assets to over $3 billion. He also helped lead the Bank's efforts to become a publicly traded company, listed on NASDAQ.

McKeown began his career in public accounting where he spent his first 15 years, with the national and international firms of Deloitte and Touche, Arthur Andersen, and BDO Seidman. McKeown was also a Partner/Principal at Horne and Crosslin & Associates.

"I have known Mike for over a decade," stated Farsheed Ferdowsi. "He brings a wealth of financial talent to our growing Inova enterprise. His track record for the management of growth, both organically and through acquisitions, is stellar and adds another valuable layer of expertise to the Inova senior management team."

A graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Master of Accountancy degree, McKeown also served as a First Lieutenant in the Army National Guard.

About Inova Payroll

Combining a dedication to employer success with innovative service and technology, Inova Payroll provides payroll, HR, and benefits solutions to organizations across the United States. A five-time Inc. 5000 company, Inova Payroll is nationally recognized for exceptional customer support and service with numerous badges on G2.com for easiest setup and best support, and multi-year Stevie Award wins for customer service. Inova currently serves 5,500 employers, encompassing 250,000 active employees across 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Inova has ten additional offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

