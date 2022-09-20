Liquor.com announces its 2022 Liquor Awards.

New Awards Program Coincides with First-Ever Digital Issue Celebrating the Best of the Bar Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Liquor.com unveils its inaugural 2022 Liquor Awards, which recognize key players in the bartending industry—the professionals and places both longstanding and up-and-coming—that are advancing the world of cocktails, spirits, and hospitality. The awards and the brand's first-ever digital issue celebrate the bars, organizations, and individuals who display creativity and integrity and who are working to improve the drinks industry in a holistic fashion, making it more inclusive, more sustainable, and better for its members and the community at large. Liquor.com's digital issue, complete with a full list of winners and finalists, is available here.

Alexis Doctolero, Vice President of Liquor.com, said, "Liquor.com has always strived to create a platform that showcases the incredible folks who power the drinks industry and the meaningful work that they do. The Liquor awards are a natural extension of this mission. We believe these winners and finalists represent the people and places that exemplify the best of the American drinks industry today, and we are honored to celebrate them."

In honor of the inaugural installment of these annual awards, the digital issue features wide-ranging coverage of the winners and finalists. The Liquor Awards aim to bridge the gap between industry experts and consumer-facing franchises to celebrate people and places in a way that all drinks enthusiasts will recognize and appreciate while tapping the wealth of knowledge of Liquor's staff and its wide ranging and diverse industry contacts. The awards are presented across two sections in 14 categories, including Excellence in Bars, Holistic Hospitality, Bartender of the Year, and Liquor Awards' 2022 Liquor Legend, which will honor Dale DeGroff, who is largely credited with the creation of modern bartending in its current form.

2022 LIQUOR AWARDS WINNERS

EXCELLENCE IN BARS

Best Restaurant Bar: Café La Trova , Miami, FL

Best Hotel Bar: Hey Love , Portland, OR

Best Neighborhood Bar: Ba'sik , Brooklyn, NY

Best Craft Cocktail Bar: Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco, CA

Best New Bar: Happy Accidents , Albuquerque, NM

Best Classic Bar: Clover Club , Brooklyn, NY

Best Spirits Selection: Canon, Seattle, WA

HOLISTIC HOSPITALITY

Expertise in Hospitality: Katana Kitten

Prioritizing the Planet: Trash Collective

Community Builders: Brown & Balanced

Creating an Inclusive Space : Chris Cabrera

Health and Wellness: Healthy Pour

BARTENDER OF THE YEAR: Masahiro Urushido, Katana Kitten, New York City

LIQUOR LEGEND AWARD: Dale DeGroff

How the winners were selected: Liquor.com's team tapped a panel of 50 hospitality-industry luminaries to ensure that the nominees constituted a diverse group of bars, restaurants, organizations, and individuals. The Liquor.com team also partnered with the charitable organization Another Round, Another Rally for its insights and suggestions and worked collaboratively with it to assemble the panel of judges. Each panelist could nominate up to five bars, organizations, or individuals per category. Based on the nominations, the Liquor.com team selected the top five finalists in each category. The panel then voted to determine the winners from among the finalists. For more information about the selection and vetting process, please visit here.

Liquor.com will celebrate the winners and finalists on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in New York City at Manhattan's Crown Shy, SAGA, and Overstory for an evening of drinks and festivities as we celebrate the best in our industry.

