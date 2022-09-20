InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Secure Face Mask & Prevent Fogged Eyewear (DAL-170)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there could be a simple and inexpensive means to ensure that a face mask remains properly in place," said an inventor, from Frisco, Texas, "so I invented the N T FOG MASK NOSE STRAP. My design would also prevent hot air or breath from escaping and fogging your glasses."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure and stabilize a face mask. It also helps to prevent eyewear from fogging. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and visual acuity and it could help to improve face mask compliance. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear various types of eyewear. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp