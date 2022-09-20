HyperDraft Adds LegalZoom Security Executive to Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperDraft, Inc ., a leading AI-powered legal automation platform, announced today that Steven Singer, one of the top security experts in the legal industry, has joined its advisory board.

Steven Singer, the Director of Information Security at LegalZoom, is a technology executive who brings over 15 years of experience in managing technology companies' information security policy, compliance, and technical risk management activities. He holds numerous industry credentials including CISSP, OSCP, PCI ISA, and MCSE. An industry expert in offensive infosec capabilities and innovation, Singer currently functions as LegalZoom's red team lead and led his department to first place in the ISSA Summit X CTF competition. Prior to his current role, he served as Chief Information Security Officer at YP, The Real Yellow Pages®. He has and will continue to advise the company as it continues to strengthen its best-in-class technology.

"I've been around the Legal Tech space for a while now and I have never seen the kind of products that the HyperDraft team has been able to put together," said Singer. "HyperDraft has been able to accomplish extraordinary tech and security achievements because they truly understand their users. From the start, they have been obsessed with information security, and I'm thrilled to join the team and deepen their commitment to a security-first architecture."

"Security is at the center of everything we are building at HyperDraft," said Tony Thai, CEO and Chief Engineer of HyperDraft. "Steven has an amazing track record of ensuring that technology companies provide the highest level of security while not halting innovation. He will aid us in continuing our commitment to providing the highest level of security and pushing the legal industry forward."

HyperDraft, Inc.'s namesake product HyperDraft, a feature-packed, AI-powered, legal document generation software, is currently used by law firms and legal departments across the U.S. and Canada. The company's advisory board continues to grow as HyperDraft's user base rapidly expands and the company is building a variety of patent-pending legal products in new categories.

Singer joins an advisory board filled to the brim with legal industry heavyweights, including Brian Brooks (CEO of Bitfury and former acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency), Michael Roster (Former General Counsel of Stanford University and Managing Partner of the LA Office of Morrison & Foerester), Erik Birkeneder (Head of IP at Neumora and former Nixon Peabody LLP Partner), and Kelly Peterson Miranda (Director of Business and Regulatory Affairs at Grindr).

HyperDraft, Inc. creates AI-powered, custom software tools that simplify drafting, editing, and analysis of legal documents for enterprises and law firms – with the goal of modernizing the legal industry and making the practice of law more sustainable.

