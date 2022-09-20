HILCO ANNOUNCES SALE OF SEVEN JCPENNEY RETAIL LOCATIONS FOR $65.2 MILLION

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco JCP, LLC, an affiliate of Hilco Real Estate, LLC and Manager of Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the "Trust"), announced today that the Trust has sold seven of its JCPenney retail locations for $65.2 Million at a blended implied cap rate of 7.28% in three separate all-cash transactions.

Hilco Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

On September 9, 2022, the Trust sold a five property Mid-Atlantic portfolio generating $3.9 Million in current annual rent for a price of $53 Million, representing an implied cap rate of 7.43%. The five JCPenney locations were located at Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, The Mall in Columbia in Columbia, Maryland, Westfield Annapolis in Annapolis Maryland, Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia and Springfield Town Center in Springfield, Virginia.

On August 25,2022, the Trust sold the JCPenney location at Pheasant Lane in Nashua, New Hampshire generating $367,000 in current annual rent for a price of $6.55 Million, representing an implied cap rate of 5.6%.

On August 29, 2022, the Trust sold the JCPenney location at Dulles town Centre in Sterling, Virginia generating $441,000 in current annual rent for a price of $5.65 Million, representing an implied cap rate of 7.8%.

The Trust has now sold its six Distributions Centers and 23 of its Retail Properties, generating a total of $868 Million in sales proceeds.

Hilco JCP, LLC, an affiliate of Hilco Real Estate, LLC and Manager of the Trust and Newmark Real Estate of Massachusetts, LLC represented the Trust in these transactions.

Additional information on this sale and other pertinent details can be found on the Trust's website, located at www.ctltrust.net.

About Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the "Trust") was established to acquire 160 retail properties and 6 warehouse distribution centers (the "Properties") from J.C. Penney as part of its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The Trust's operations consist solely of owning, leasing and selling the Properties. The Trust's objective is to sell the Properties to third-party purchasers as promptly as practicable. The Trustee of the trust is GLAS Trust Company LLC. The Trust is externally managed by an affiliate of Hilco Real Estate LLC. The Trust is intended to be treated, for tax purposes, as a liquidating trust within the meaning of United States Treasury Regulation Section 301.7701-4(d). For more information, please visit www.ctltrust.net.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, the Trust's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and stock price performance. The Trust has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Trust believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. These factors, including those discussed in the Trust's Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Trust's filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Trust cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Trust's SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may not in fact occur. The Trust undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Website

https://ctltrust.net/about/default.aspx

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/copper-property-ctl-pass-through-trust-sells-seven-of-its-jcpenney-retail-locations-for-65-2-million-374512416

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate