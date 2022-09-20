Chinook Winds Casino Resort Has Switched to Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI Unified Gaming Platform has been deployed at their property in Lincoln City, Oregon. The platform has been installed, the marketing, player development and casino operations teams have been trained and the property is actively using the tool.

"We are excited to partner with QCI. It is important to us to provide our team with the best tools available," said John Wheeler, Interim General Manager, Chinook Winds Casino Resort. "With the QCI Platform, our team will immediately benefit from a solution that will scale with our efforts to provide a great gaming experience."

"We are honored that Chinook Winds Casino Resort chose to switch to the QCI Platform to help drive their casino revenues and assist with the optimization of their casino floor. This demonstrates the importance of providing a proven marketing campaign management tool, a highly configurable player development product and effective slot analytics tools, allowing casinos to adjust their product mix without impacting revenues or customer service," commented Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI.

ABOUT Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Chinook Winds Casino Resort is located on the beach in Lincoln City and is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Guests enjoy Las Vegas-style gaming, an 18-hole golf course, four full-service restaurants, and a 243-room ocean front hotel. The Casino offers over 1,000 smoke free slot machines including a high stakes lounge. Table games include Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Three Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow Poker, Bonus Let–It–Ride, and Ultimate Texas Hold'em. The Casino also offers Keno, Sports Wagering, and a 600 seat Bingo Hall. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is proud to offer entertainment monthly, including comedy acts and signature outdoor events.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in more than 75 casino resorts in North American and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

