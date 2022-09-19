Ovintiv Posts Montney Webcast Materials

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:00 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) released materials associated with its Montney webcast and conference call, planned for today at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET). The materials can be found on the company's website, www.ovintiv.com, under Investors/Presentations and Events. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

To join the webcast, please use the following URL: https://app.webinar.net/2wgpZWzQJPV

Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-posts-montney-webcast-materials-301626745.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.