IPO Education Foundation's ALL-NEW Inspiration Award Goes to Copyright Alliance VP Terrica Carrington

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPO Education Foundation (IPOEF) will honor Terrica Carrington with the 2022 Inspiration Award. Awarded for the first time, the Inspiration Award recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution by promoting or championing IP rights for, or on behalf of, members of underrepresented communities.

Celebrating 20 Years of IP Education (PRNewsfoto/Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Carrington is an advocate for creators' rights. She testified before the House Judiciary Committee...

Current VP of legal policy and copyright counsel at the Copyright Alliance, Carrington played a significant role in advocating for the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement (CASE) Act to support access to justice for individuals and small businesses seeking to enforce their IP. Carrington also spearheads the Copyright Alliance's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the copyright field, and serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee as a member of the Copyright Society. Carrington is an advocate for creators' rights. She testified before the House Judiciary Committee on the efficacy of Section 512 of the Copyright Act. She continues to make impact through advocacy for IP issues such as implementation of the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act (CASE Act), U.S. Copyright Office modernization, and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Among her many roles, Carrington is a Practitioner in Residence at the Center for Intellectual Property x Innovation Policy and sits on the Copyright Society's Board of Trustees. Before joining the Copyright Alliance, Carrington held positions at the Center for the Protection of Intellectual Property, National Geographic, and WYZ Girl Entertainment Consulting and draws from those experiences by doing volunteer work with the Washington Area Lawyers for the Arts (WALA).

Carrington will be in attendance to accept the 2022 Inspiration Award on December 9 at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, during the IPO Education Foundation Awards celebration. For tickets and information, visit IPOEF.org.

About IPO Education Foundation

Started in 2000, Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to educational and charitable activities designed to teach about the value of intellectual property rights and encourage innovation. The Foundation is committed to promoting an understanding and respect of intellectual property rights and their value for society. To learn more visit www.ipoef.org.

IPO Education Foundation is a subsidiary of Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), established in 1972, a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.

Contact: Nyree C. Berry

202.507.4514 | nberry@ipo.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intellectual Property Owners, Inc.