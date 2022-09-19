Commercial Mortgage Brokerage Introduces 30-Day Educational and Mentorship Program: "GPARENCY Experience"

NEW YORK , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , a trailblazing commercial mortgage brokerage company with a unique membership model, has rolled out the " GPARENCY Experience ," a 30-day educational and mentorship program focused on commercial real estate, and commercial mortgage and technology services. The program, which is presented remotely on a visual media platform, incorporates interactive classes, one-on-one mentorships, webinars, and significant networking opportunities for a one-time-only fee of $40.

The "Experience" is the brainchild of commercial mortgage expert Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GPARENCY. Mr. Zlotowitz, an entrepreneur who previously founded the acclaimed mortgage brokerage, Eastern Union, is also a committed teacher, mentor, and advisor. During his career, he has trained hundreds of brokers who have collectively closed more than $1 trillion in deals and include former colleagues who moved on to different roles and leadership positions in other commercial real estate sectors.

"The benefit of GPARENCY being a remote company allows each attendee to fully immerse themselves into the Company for these 30 days," points out Mr. Zlotowitz. "It's an easy first step and introductory crash-course taught by top professionals who are not only providing industry fundamentals, but also sharing their experiences, knowledge and, frankly, wisdom."

On the heels of the GPARENCY Experience is the Company's recruitment program for people, specifically, interested in becoming commercial mortgage brokers. A best-in-class training program, it guarantees a five-figure compensation in the first year for new GPARENCY mortgage brokers, comprising salary-plus-commission contracts, plus benefits, stock options, and remote work choices.

Adds Mr. Zlotowitz, "We are committed to training a new generation of commercial mortgage brokers and real estate professionals, of all ages. Our programs are designed to build an equitable foundation of learning, offering access to careers throughout the commercial real estate industry. The thirty-day program is a concentrated introduction and our recruitment program is a game-changing career opportunity. Many participants will find their true calling in the commercial real estate space, while others may choose not to go further. But everyone who invests the time, will learn important business fundamentals."

"The GPARENCY Experience is our way to give the gift of education, and possibly a career, to those looking for new challenges and achieving new business goals."

To join GPARENCY EXPERIENCE please go to gparencyexperience.com

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is a premier commercial mortgage brokerage with a one-of-a-kind business model that is built on an annual membership fee. The annual GPARENCY membership fee ensures a borrower pays only a brokerage fee of $11,000, from initial application through closing, rather than an uncertain amount under the traditional variable commission fee structure. In addition, GPARENCY provides free, public access to a digital directory featuring tens of thousands of on and off market property listings and comps, nationwide, that are equally accessible to experienced investors and beginner buyers, alike.

