Sims Metal Receives Construction Permit Approval from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Metal, a global leader in metal recycling, today issued the following statement regarding the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's approval to issue a construction permit to the company for its proposed advanced emission control systems.

Sims Metal logo (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased that after a very thorough due diligence process that the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has now endorsed Sims Metal's plan to enclose our metal shredder at all emission points and add state-of-the-art advanced emission controls by approving our request for a construction permit," said John Glyde, Sims Metal's global chief operating officer. "Sims Metal continues to invest in upgrades at, and improvements to, the Chicago facility in Pilsen as we lead by example with best practices for other industrial employers. These significant upgrades to our environmental control systems will allow us to continue being a good neighbor. This $15 million investment in advanced controls has only been made by a handful of facilities nationwide – and none to a mid-sized metal shredder like ours. This investment in Pilsen is a win for all local stakeholders and the City of Chicago," he concluded.

About Sims Metal

Founded in Sydney, Australia, in 1917, Sims Metal, has grown from being an Australian-centric company to one of the most significant metal recycling companies in the world. A division of Sims Limited, Sims Metal has bases of operations in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States where the business buys and processes discarded ferrous and non-ferrous metal and sells the recycled material to manufacturers in 30 countries. Each year, Sims Metal recycles approximately 10 million tonnes of metal across its global operations. In line with its shared purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, Sims Metal is preparing for, and adapting to, the significant industrial and environmental changes in society and the industry. Visit www.simsmm.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sims Metal