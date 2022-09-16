ITA Group Acquires London-Based Experiential Learning Company NKD

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITA Group, a global leader in corporate engagement solutions, has announced its acquisition of employee engagement and experiential learning company NKD.

With an office in London, England, and a global associate network across five continents, NKD provides clients around the world with next-generation employee engagement and experiential learning solutions across key service areas, including strategic consulting, leadership development, employee engagement and onboarding, communications, performance management, culture change, DEI and skills development.

"We're excited to add NKD's experiential learning capabilities to our solutions," said Brent Vander Waal, ITA Group's President & CEO. "NKD's in-person, virtual and digital learning experiences are a great complement to our existing services and will further enhance engagement of employees, channel partners and customers to help address our clients' biggest business challenges. NKD's skills are a natural extension of our solutions, and we look forward to serving our clients even better with NKD's offerings. We saw the business fit right away and, as we got to know NKD's team, we appreciated the culture fit between our companies as well."

ITA Group, Inc.—along with subsidiaries Hartmann Studios, Chadwick Martin Bailey and now NKD—partners with global brands to craft unique business strategies and experiences that create connections, motivate audiences and drive purposeful change. With the addition of NKD to the ITA Group family of companies, leading global brands can strategically embed custom learning and development initiatives into their employee, channel partner and customer engagement programs to drive increased engagement and performance. This positions all of ITA Group, its solutions and clients for the future metaverse where most training and development will take place. Additionally, ITA Group in-country support services are expanded greatly, providing culturally relevant strategy and program servicing around the globe.

According to NKD's Board Chair Sue Stoneman, "We've always had big ambitions at NKD to make the world of work better. As part of ITA Group, our combined expertise gives us the opportunity to accelerate our dream to play a leading role in shaping the employee engagement space of the future."

About NKD

NKD makes the world of work better by aligning and engaging individuals and teams to supercharge business performance. With their team of 50 creatives, consultants, trainers and behavioral psychologists—plus a global associate network of NKD-trained consultants (spanning five continents and speaking 18 different languages)— NKD supports some of the world's largest global brands and has delivered solutions in 220 countries and territories and 42 languages to transform the everyday working experience of over one million people. NKD offers custom-crafted learning and development solutions to take on any business challenge and also offers a ready-to-go, off-the-shelf curriculum, culture and digital transformation challenges. For more information, visit nkd.co.uk.

About ITA Group

ITA Group delivers custom-crafted global engagement solutions that motivate and inspire employees, channel partners and customers. With operations globally and throughout the U.S., ITA Group infuses strategies proven to fuel advocacy and drive business results for some of the world's biggest brands. Find out more at itagroup.com.

