Invitation to AAK's Capital Market Day, November 29, 2022

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK AB hereby invites analysts, investors, and media to its Capital Market Day on November 29, 2022, held at Grand Hôtel in Stockholm, Sweden.

President and CEO Johan Westman will, together with Tomas Bergendahl, CFO, and other senior executives of AAK, provide the financial market and media with information regarding AAK's updated strategy and growth opportunities, as well as financial development, and progress made within selected focus areas.

At the end of the event, a roundtable discussion with selected AAK executives and managers will be held, focusing on market trends, consumer behaviors, sustainability, and implications thereof.

All presentations will be held in English.

Throughout the event, local Covid-19-related restrictions in place, if any, will be adhered to.

Format

The Capital Market Day will be hosted in a hybrid format, welcoming participants online or in person at Grand Hôtel.

Program

The program starts at 11:30 a.m. CET with registration and a light lunch. Presentations will begin at 12:30 p.m. CET. During the afternoon there will also be a short break and a Q&A session. The full event will end no later than 5:00 p.m. CET.

Location

Grand Hôtel is located at Södra Blasieholmshamnen 8 in Stockholm, Sweden. For further details, please visit www.grandhotel.se/en.

Registration

For more information about the event and to register, visit www.aak.com/cmd. Please confirm your participation no later than November 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Holmqvist

Acting Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 708 37 66 77

E-mail: johan.holmqvist@aak.com

The information was submitted for publication at 11:00 a.m. CET on September 16, 2022.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.

