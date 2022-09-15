TRIUMPH AND AIRBUS EXTEND PROPRIETARY PARTS PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTING ASIA-PACIFIC AND CHINA

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Product Support business in Chonburi, Thailand, (TASA) has completed an extension with global aircraft manufacturer Airbus, to continue TRIUMPH's long-standing provision of repair station services for Airbus Proprietary Parts, managed by Satair, an Airbus services company and world leader in the commercial aerospace aftermarket.

Since 2015, TRIUMPH has provided world-class, cost-effective, and fully authorized OEM repairs for a wide range of Airbus aircraft operators, throughout the Asian Pacific and China (APAC) regions. As part of the agreed renewal of terms, TRIUMPH will continue its maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for Airbus Proprietary Parts, to include rudders, elevators, and sharklets. The extension authorizes Airbus and TRIUMPH engineering teams to collaborate in the development and substantiation of existing and new repairs.

"Our industry is rising again after the challenges of the pandemic, and this contract will play a key role in the resurgence of aviation within the APAC Region," said Monty Richardson, President of TRIUMPH Product Support – Asia (TASA). "We're honored by the confidence that our trusted partners at Airbus and Satair have demonstrated in TRIUMPH, and we are excited to continue leveraging our strategic placement within Asia and unique range of high-quality repair and service solutions in support of our partners and customers."

Additionally, this extension is projected to pave the way for additional Proprietary Part repairs for Next Generation aircraft such as the A350, as well as legacy platforms including the single aisle A320 family, long range A330/340 and A380 programs.

"With TASA as an Airbus-approved partner for repairs in and outside the Structural Repair Manual (SRM), we are able to offer repair capabilities in greater proximity to customers in Asia and ultimately decrease lead-times on repairs through a strategic joint footprint in the region" says Lars Zimmer, Head of Repair and Production, Satair.

TRIUMPH Product Support in Asia (TASA), the first Thailand-based MRO station to receive EASA DOA Part 21J approval for nacelle components design and validation, conducts repairs and overhauls a wide range of complex aircraft structures and components such as engine nacelles, flight control surfaces and various aircraft accessories. To learn more about TRIUMPH, visit www.triumphgroup.com

About Satair

Satair is a key part of the Airbus Customer Services unit and a global company with more than 1,300 employees, operating from 10 locations worldwide. The company supports the complete life cycle of the aircraft with a full and integrated portfolio of flexible, value-adding material management products, services, and tailored support modules across all platforms. Satair is a stand-alone Airbus subsidiary. To learn more about Satair, visit www.satair.com

