Mixed Reality Is the Future of Geographic Information Systems, According to SoftwareReviews...

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Emotional Footprint, naming two providers as Champions.

A geographic information system (GIS) is designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and visualize spatial or geographic data. A GIS uses node, network, and polygon technology that helps with spatial analysis, modeling, and relationship building in spaces. In the future, technologies like 3D models for mixed reality and machine learning will be integrated with GIS platforms to allow for ease of visualization, virtual team meetings, and predictive spatial analysis.

To aid organizations searching for the best solution for GIS modeling, SoftwareReviews has identified the top GIS software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 245 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated Geographic Information Systems category page.

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

