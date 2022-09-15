Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed against MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the against MINISO Group Holding Limited ("MINISO ") (NYSE: MNSO). The action charges MINISO with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of MINISO's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, MINISO investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: OCTOBER 17, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: OCTOBER 15, 2020 THROUGH AUGUST 17, 2022

MINISO'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Headquartered in the People's Republic of China, MINISO purports to be a fast-growing global value retailer which serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores. On October 15, 2020, MINISO conducted its IPO, issuing approximately 30.4 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to the investing public at $20.00 per ADS.

On July 26, 2022, market researcher Blue Orca Capital published a report on MINISO which alleged several alarming issues with MINISO, including that: 1) many MINISO stores are secretly owned by MINISO executives or insiders closely connected to the chairman; 2) MINISO misleads the market about its core business; and 3) based on Blue Orca's analysis, MINISO's Chinese corporate filings indicate that the chairman siphoned hundreds of millions from the public company through opaque Caribbean jurisdictions as the middleman in a crooked headquarters deal.

As of July 27, 2022, MINISO ADSs closed at $5.66 per ADS, representing more than a 70% decline from the $20.00 IPO price.

MINISO investors may, no later than October 17, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages MINISO investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

