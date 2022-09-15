Hecate Grid's L.A. County Energy Storage Project Achieves Key Milestones

1,200-Megawatt Hour Facility to Optimize Renewable Energy and Fortify California's Electricity Grid

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecate Grid, an independent power producer focused on developing, building, owning and operating stand-alone energy storage projects in the United States, has announced the successful completion of two landmark achievements in the development of its Humidor Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project, a utility-scale battery energy storage facility planned in Los Angeles County, California. The key milestones achieved are:

Fully contracting the resource adequacy of the project with Southern California Edison (SCE) and California's first community choice energy provider, MCE, and

Receiving site plan approval from L.A. County.

The 300-megawatt (MW), 1,200-megawatt-hour (MWh) Humidor BESS is being developed to optimize the deployment of renewable energy and fortify California's electricity grid. The battery resource will generally charge during times when solar and wind resources are plentiful and will discharge during the highest demand hours, thus helping to mitigate electricity prices in the state. It will also provide grid stabilizing services increasing the resiliency of the California electricity grid.

Hecate Grid expects the Humidor BESS to be fully commissioned and operational in the first half of 2024.

"The Humidor BESS will be a versatile resource that supports the efficient use of renewable electricity and will make the CAISO grid a more resilient and reliable system," said Gabe Wapner, Hecate Grid's VP of Business Development. "Energy storage packs a one-two punch. It supports wide scale deployment of renewable energy while mitigating energy costs for consumers."

In addition to the Humidor BESS Project, Hecate Grid operates the 20 MW / 80 MWh Johanna BESS in Santa Ana, California. The company is currently constructing three additional BESS projects with a total capacity of 105 MW / 210 MWh in Riverside County, California, and will be issuing "Notice to Proceed" for 750 MW / 1,500MWh worth of BESS projects in Texas's ERCOT grid in the first quarter of 2023.

"Hecate Grid's mission is to deploy battery energy storage solutions that enable a more efficient, stable, and clean electricity system – in California, and throughout the U.S.," said Wapner.

To learn more about Hecate Grid, visit http://www.hecategrid.com/

About Hecate Grid

Launched in 2018, Hecate Grid is an independent power producer focused on developing, building, owning, and operating stand-alone energy storage projects. Originally incubated within the renewable energy development firm Hecate Energy, Hecate Grid is now a stand-alone business funded by international investment manager InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, which manages US$14 bn+ of equity capital. Hecate Grid has an active project pipeline of over 5 gigawatts of energy storage projects in development throughout the U.S.

Media Contact

Steven C. Sullivan

Press@HecateGrid.com

