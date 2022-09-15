GovCIO Subsidiary Awarded $524M EPA ESSET Task Order

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT, a wholly owned subsidiary of GovCIO, has been awarded a $524M task order under the GSA Alliant 2 GWAC for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Enterprise Support Services and Endpoint Technology (ESSET) requirement. This 7-year task order will provide services to support EPA with delivering, managing, and evolving end-user IT services, communication and collaboration tools, and end-user devices and applications for the EPA enterprise.

EPA's overall objective is to improve and standardize its service delivery and end-user support services, effectively maintain critical daily IT service operations, implement solutions that promote more efficient processes, and continue to integrate the solutions into the IT environment in a manner that is cost-effective, secure, and highly reliable.

GovCIO acquired Salient CRGT in 2021. GovCIO's ESSET team will deliver, manage, evolve end-user IT services, communication and collaboration tools, and end-user devices and applications for the EPA enterprise.

"We presented the EPA with the best value and lowest risk solution possible. We are honored to collaborate with the EPA for the next 7 years and to support the EPA in the critical functions it performs for the IT environment." said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

As the prime for ESSET, GovCIO will provide on-site, and virtual services for 20,000 deployed desktops/laptops, 8,500 mobile devices, service desk, endpoint technologies, and user experience at EPA headquarters, regional offices, and lab locations nationwide.

"We are so excited to partner with the EPA providing innovation in delivering the next generation of end user support for its critical mission." said Rebecca Miller, GovCIO Sector President, Health and Civilian Services.

