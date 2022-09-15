Dyninno Travel rebrands as Trevolution Group

VALLETTA, Malta, and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyninno Travel, which incorporates the travel businesses of the Dyninno Group, today announced a rebranding in response to accelerated growth and the revisal of its corporate vision. At the heart of the rebranding is a structural change of the division as well as the official name change – from Dyninno Travel to Trevolution Group.

"The rebrand and launch of the new website represent our ambitions and reflect how the business has evolved. Our business has gone through extensive development and now, given our restructuring, we feel a necessity to consolidate our entities under one umbrella brand. We reposition our travel division to increase the market value of the business," said Alex Weinstein, the Founder of the Dyninno Group.

According to Alex Weinstein, the brand now reflects a vision to deliver much more than airfares. "In the post-pandemic world, the value of service and the ability to provide the proper level of support became essential; that is only possible with a standardized level of service quality. The aim of the new Trevolution brand is to combine the human touch with innovative technologies. This is where we stand - developing, shaping, and evolving the travel industry. Therefore the name - Trevolution," Weinstein commented.

The group's rebranding includes restructuring and consolidation, as well as a top-to-bottom redesign of the website, a name change for the division, a new corporate logotype, graphics, communications, and correspondence.

Throughout the years, Trevolution, which operates International Travel Network, ASAP Tickets, Skylux Travel, Aviajet, TravelTech, and other travel brands, has established itself as the market leader in the travel business, specializing in the visiting friends and relatives segment. Over 50,000 air tickets and package holidays have been sold by Trevolution Group monthly, which makes it the seventh-largest consolidator in the US.

The gross bookings of Trevolution Group (ex – Dyninno Travel), calculated as the total dollar value of all travel services booked by its customers net of cancellations, generally inclusive of taxes and fees, increased by 77% compared with 2020, amounting to $480 million.

Dyninno is a group of companies providing products and services in the travel, finance, entertainment, and technology sectors in 50 countries. It was founded in 2004 in San Francisco by Alex Weinstein. Today, 3,900 professionals work for the group globally.

