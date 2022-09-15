Dodge & Cox Funds Appoints New Independent Trustee

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dodge & Cox announced today the appointment of Luis Borgen as a new Independent Trustee to the Dodge & Cox Funds Board of Trustees.

Mr. Borgen is currently an independent member of the Board of Directors of Synopsys, Carter's, and Eastern Bankshares. From 2019 to April 2022, he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of athenahealth and played a key role in the company's sale to Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital. Over the preceding decade, he served as CFO of various publicly-traded companies including DaVita and DAVIDsTEA. Earlier in his career, he spent 13 years in increasingly senior finance roles at Staples, culminating as Senior Vice President and CFO for the U.S. Retail business. Mr. Borgen began his career in the U.S. Air Force, where he attained the rank of Captain.

The Dodge & Cox Funds Board of Trustees oversees all seven Funds in the Dodge & Cox Funds complex: the Dodge & Cox Stock Fund, Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund, Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund, Dodge & Cox Income Fund, and Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund.

Mr. Borgen joins eight current Independent Trustees of the Dodge & Cox Funds Board of Trustees. The Board is now comprised of 11 Trustees, nine of whom are independent.

Gary Roughead, Lead Independent Trustee of the Dodge & Cox Funds, commented on the appointment of Mr. Borgen, "We are pleased to welcome Luis Borgen to the Board of the Dodge & Cox Funds, and we look forward to benefitting from his deep experience and counsel on behalf of the Funds and their shareholders."

Founded in 1930, Dodge & Cox manages $327 billion for individual and institutional investors in mutual funds, UCITS, and private accounts as of June 30, 2022. For more information on Dodge & Cox, please visit our website: www.dodgeandcox.com.

