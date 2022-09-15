Barclays and Priceline Introduce New Credit Card Rewards Feature: PricePoints

Innovative new feature allows Cardmembers to earn 5x points on Priceline even when redeeming points to book travel

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner, and Priceline, a leader in online travel deals, today announced the launch of PricePoints, the newest feature of the Priceline VIP Rewards™ Visa® Card. To help Cardmembers accrue points for their travels as quickly as possible, this unique points redemption feature enables them to earn 5x points for every $1 spent when booking on Priceline, even when redeeming points.

"Priceline strives to use innovation to make the best deals available to customers. With PricePoints, we are bringing this vision to life through a game-changing credit card program that allows travelers to earn 5x points on all Priceline travel, even when redeeming points at the time of booking," said Denise Bialek, Senior Director, Ancillary Products at Priceline. "PricePoints allows travelers to earn and redeem their rewards more rapidly with one of the richest point systems in the online travel industry."

To use PricePoints, Cardmembers can select "Redeem Points" and choose the number of points to redeem ($1 = 100 points). Cardmembers will be charged for the full "Pay Now" amount at time of booking on Priceline, earning 5x points for every $1 spent, including the dollar value of the points redeemed. A statement credit for the point value will appear on the card account within 3-5 business days.

"PricePoints is designed to make the redemption process more rewarding and easier for our Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Cardmembers, enabling them to turn today's trip into tomorrow's travel," said Bob Highland, Head of US Cards and Partnerships, Barclays. "We believe this is a powerful concept that will resonate strongly with consumers who are seeking easy, economical, and faster ways to travel and relax."

To apply or learn more about the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card, visit pricelinevisa.com .

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com .

Barclays is a British universal bank, diversified by business, different types of customers, clients, and geography. The businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by its service company which provides technology, operations, and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

Priceline , part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a leader in online travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

