Retail for the People Partners with IWD, the World's Leading Visual Merchandising Software

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail for the People (RFTP), a retail consulting firm, based in Florida, announced today they have joined IWD's Strategic Partners Network. IWD is the leading end-to-end merchandising technology platform that allows brands to efficiently and quickly execute their in-store merchandising operations, improve the consumer experience, and considerably increase sales.

Visual Merchandising is made easy and fun for brands of all sizes with IWD's incredible SaaS retail technology.

Retail for the People is pleased to offer IWD's technology solutions to retailers in North America. Including a new offering, a 2D visual merchandising platform at an introductory, grow with you price-point. This new offering is ideal for brands with one or more store locations, and/or one or more wholesale accounts.

Lantz Starratt, Co-Founder at Retail for the People, said: "Visual merchandising is a critical part of the business, on both the retail and wholesale side, so we are excited to offer a solution to help both emerging and established brands improve their sales, efficiencies, and competitive advantage with IWD's incredible retail technology."

Merchandising is critical to provide the best shopping experience and to help a retailer stand out from the crowd. However, most brands and retailers lose time on using unsuitable tools like Powerpoint, Excel, and Indesign. Previously, visual merchandising software was expensive and unadapted for small businesses needs. Now, thanks to IWD, visual merchandising technology is no longer just reserved for the very large, global brands; rather, IWD has created an easy-to-use offering for brands at various price points based on the use case, SKUs, number of users, and overall need. Now, brands of all sizes can have the necessary tools to be competitive in the modern brick-and-mortar retail landscape.

About IWD

IWD's Retail Technology Platform provides a collaborative solution for brands to create visual merchandising recommendations, efficiently execute their in-store brand strategy, improve customer experience, and considerably increase the sales cycle.

To learn more, visit www.iwd.io

About Retail for the People

Retail for the People® is a leading full-service retail consultancy for fashion and lifestyle brands that deliver unparalleled retail experiences. Retailers and properties from over ten countries globally trust Retail for the People to help them navigate their business competencies from Store Activations to Point-of-Sale/E-Commerce implementation, Visual Merchandising, CRM, and Business Advisory. Both DTC and brick-and-mortar retailers look to Retail for the People as strategic consulting partners to create purpose-driven retail environments that keep shoppers engaged.

To learn more, visit www.retailforthepeople.com

CONTACT: hello@retailforthepeople.com

