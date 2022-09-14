New randomized controlled trial shows that addition of Smith+Nephew's REGENETEN™ Bioinductive Implant delivers 86% reduction in rotator cuff re-tear rates at 12 months

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces promising new data furthering a number of published studies supporting the use of its REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in rotator cuff repair. Interim analysis from a randomized controlled trial (RCT) shows a significant reduction in the re-tear rate of full-thickness rotator cuff repairs when using the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant.

The multicentre, triple-blinded RCT results were presented last week by Prof. Miguel Angel Ruiz-Ibán, MD., PhD., Hospital Universitario Ramon Y Cajal, Madrid Spain, at the 2022 SECEC-ESSE Congress in Dublin, Ireland. Re-tear rates of patients with medium to large full-thickness tears were measured following either an arthroscopic supraspinatus transosseous equivalent (TOE) repair alone, or the same TOE repair with the addition of a REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant.

At 12 months follow-up, repairs with the added REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant resulted in significantly lower re-tear rates than those with a TOE repair alone (p= 0.022). Specifically, the RCT reported:

Patients who received a REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant presented a retear rate of 3.5%. (n=29) Patients who received a TOE repair alone presented a re-tear rate of 25% which is in-line with published re-tear rates on similar tear types.1,2 (n=28)

There were no differences in postoperative complications between groups.

"Traditional rotator cuff procedures and the resulting re-tear rates present a challenge and a concern for both surgeons and patients alike," commented Prof. Ruiz-Ibán. "The interim results from this RCT are encouraging and indicate that the Smith+Nephew REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant may significantly improve re-tear rates. I look forward to the completion of this investigation in 2023 and further use of the implant."

With the potential to aid approximately 545,000 annual rotator cuff procedures, globally3, the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant provides a patient centric treatment supporting the body's natural healing response to facilitate healing of rotator cuff tears.4-8 With at least 12 published clinical studies including 709 patients5,9-18,20, the REGENETEN implant has been shown to change the course of tear progression in early studies5-7,19, aid return to normal activity19 and reduce re-tears versus conventional surgery.20,21

"New RCT evidence supporting the use of our REGENETEN™ Bioinductive Implant for improved patient outcomes continues to grow," said Christie Van Geffen, VP Sports Medicine Joint Repair at Smith+Nephew. "No other bioinductive treatment has the amount of science behind it supporting the clinical value for thousands of patients with rotator cuff tears."

The REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant is part of Smith+Nephew's comprehensive Advanced Healing Solutions portfolio - redefining biological healing in rotator cuff repair along with expanded applications for Gluteus Medius and Achilles tears.* To learn more about the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant, please click here.

*The REGENETEN implant is currently approved for use in treating Gluteus Medius and Achilles tears only in the U.S.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE: SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

