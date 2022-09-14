Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Reports Increase in Applications for Uber and Lyft Accident Claims

Top pre-settlement funding company offers fastest funding approvals and best rate guarantee for rideshare cases.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced that they are seeing an increase in Uber and Lyft accident filings. Even if the Uber or Lyft driver isn't at fault, their insurance may still cover damages. As a result, ridesharing lawsuits have reached an all-time high.

Plaintiffs in these accidents are seeking restitution for the harm done to themselves and/or their vehicles, whether as a passenger in an Uber or a fellow driver hit by one. Rather than wait indefinitely for these cases to see the inside of a courtroom, more claimants than ever are turning to presettlement funding. Legal-Bay is expanding their underwriting department to handle the influx so that they are prepared to offer same-day approval on select cases, along with a best-price guarantee.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "The need for ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft has increased in recent months, creating a surge in roadway accidents, and consequently, an uptick in motor vehicle accident lawsuits. Unfortunately, these cases tend to take an exorbitant length of time to resolve in the courts. With increased demand for settlement funding, we are prepared to offer same-day funding along with our best price guarantee."

Legal-Bay is considered one of the best lawsuit funding companies when it comes to Uber and Lyft cases. They are able to approve applications within 24-hours from receiving case documents, and stand ready to provide needed cash funding immediately afterward.

Legal-Bay's settlement loan programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Legal-Bay funds all types of loans for lawsuits including personal injury, slips and falls, car, boat, or construction accidents, and many more.

To apply for a law suit loan right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

