InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design for Uniform Pants (RSJ-121)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way for female officers to use the restroom without having to remove their pants and utility belts," said one of two inventors, from Rancho Cucamongo, Calif., "so we invented the K- GAR TACTICAL PANT. Our design could provide added convenience and safety for wearers."

The invention provides an improved design for uniform pants. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lower the pants to relieve themselves. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to remove a utility belt, radio, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for law enforcement officers, members of the military, first responders, fire fighters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

