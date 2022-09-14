Dominion Energy Weatherizing 40 Homes in 40 days to Commemorate 40th Anniversary of EnergyShare Program

Company's EnergyShare program offers customers year-round assistance to pay bills, conserve energy

EnergyShare has helped nearly 900,000 individuals and families since 1982

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Dominion Energy will provide free energy efficiency upgrades to 40 homes in 40 days to celebrate the EnergyShare program's 40th anniversary. The program offers year-round, shareholder-funded assistance to those most in need. Participating customers learn how to save on their energy bill and reduce energy use. Projects can include other home repairs and special needs to improve safety and home comfort.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy) (PRNewswire)

"Our mission is to serve our customers and communities," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "We are committed to not only delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers but providing a helping hand when they need it most. We are proud to dedicate $13 million each year to EnergyShare and make a difference in our customers' lives."

EnergyShare has provided assistance to over 895,000 families and individuals since 1982. In 2015, the program got a significant boost when Dominion Energy pledged $57 million to expand its scope. Since then, more than 121,000 Virginians have received bill payment assistance and weatherization services, including weatherizing more than 21,000 homes and providing bill payment assistance to more than 8,800 military veterans and their families.

The Grid Transformation and Security Act of 2018 further expanded EnergyShare with a $130 million commitment through 2028 to help more Virginians. The additional resources will broaden EnergyShare's reach to help even more vulnerable communities with bill payment assistance, free weatherization and educational outreach.

By providing help when it's needed the most, EnergyShare can alleviate the pressure of mounting energy bills and help people save money by better managing their future energy costs. To apply for assistance, customers can call 2-1-1 any time of day for a referral to their local EnergyShare agency. For more details, visit www.dominionenergy.com/energyshare.

Dominion Energy will host several home weatherization events this month in Fairfax, Richmond, Chesapeake and Crozet. Details for events are forthcoming.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

