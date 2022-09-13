Tribal Casinos Deliver Winning Guest Experiences with Oracle Cloud

Casinos bet on OPERA Cloud, MICROS Simphony, and Nor1 to bridge gaming, dining, and entertainment operations and deliver more connected guest experiences

RENO, Nev., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIBALNET -- Casinos across the US are adopting Oracle Cloud for Casinos to help simplify operations, boost revenue, and enrich guest experiences. With these technologies, casinos can enhance property management, financial management, and restaurant operations to better understand and service guests anywhere they are on the property.

"Consumers are increasingly demanding digital-first experiences and casino operators are looking to technology to deliver on these new expectations, drive repeat customers, and boost revenues with better upselling opportunities," said Alex Alt, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality. "Using Oracle technologies, casino staff are equipped with crucial tools and insights—such as comprehensive guest profiles and intelligent upsell suggestions—to provide a personalized, high-value service experience that keeps guests coming back."

Oracle Cloud for Casino solutions implemented include Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud, Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Distribution, Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud, and Oracle Nor1.

Casinos embracing Oracle Cloud include:

Located in Oroville, California, Feather Falls Casino offers top-notch lodging, gaming, and entertainment. The property boasts more than 850 slot machines, blackjack tables, a microbrewery, two cocktail lounges, and even a campground to accommodate a variety of guests. With the integration of OPERA Cloud, OPERA Cloud Distribution, and MICROS Simphony Cloud, Feather Falls is connecting its operations and guest interactions with a fully cloud-based hotel and dining experience.

Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun is a four-star diamond resort and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. It is one of the largest casinos in the world with nearly 1,700 hotel rooms, more than 250,000 square feet of meeting space, 45 bars and restaurants, and a 10,000-seat arena for concerts and sporting events. To boost non-gaming revenues, Mohegan Sun is using Oracle Nor1 to upsell services and accommodations such as suites, early check-in, and late check-out. Since implementing Nor1, the property has had a 500% increase in upsells.

"Ultimately, the level of consistency and visibility that Nor1 delivers makes all the difference. Now, everybody is seeing the same information so there are no surprises behind the scenes," said Jesse Sturges, director of strategic marketing, Mohegan Corporate. "The one version of truth is a huge part of its success and one of the reasons Nor1 really took off at Mohegan Sun."

Located on the north shore of California's Clear Lake, Robinson Rancheria Resort & Casino offers 10,000 square feet of gaming, including slot machines, table games, a high stakes gaming room, and a 700-seat bingo facility; the hotel includes 48 rooms, several restaurants for indoor and outdoor dining experiences, and a pool. Robinson Rancheria is in the process of implementing OPERA Cloud and MICROS Simphony Cloud to replace on-premises technology to deliver more connected experiences across its hotel and gaming floor.

