REST EVERCOOL™ COMFORTER TAKES A GOOD NIGHT'S "REST" TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Proprietary Materials Combined with Advanced Technology Create The Most Cooling Fabric on the Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transforming sleep through constant innovation in material and technology, Rest Duvet debuts its Evercool™ Cooling Comforter . Featured as one of Good Housekeeping's 11 Best Cooling Comforters as well as Better Home and Garden and Healthline's Best Comforters of 2022, the Evercool™ Cooling Comforter creates optimal sleep conditions allowing for a better night's rest all year long.

"Not only did we want to introduce a product that would transform someone's sleeping experience, we wanted to create a brand that spoke to the direct needs of consumers," said Rest Duvet Cofounder Andy Nguyen. "Whether a self-diagnosed hot sleeper, someone who has extremely sensitive skin, a woman going through various hormonal transitions in her life or just someone who likes elevated comfort, the Rest Evercool™ Comforter is designed to address it all."

The high thermal conductivity of the Evercool™ fabric absorbs and transfers heat 10x faster than cotton, creating one of the coolest and highest Qmax (cooling) fabrics available. Combined with the material consisting of ultra thin fibers that quickly absorb and remove water molecules to produce a dry and temperature regulated sleeping environment, the feel and immediate cooling effects are conducive for a perfect night's rest.

"With our direct manufacturer to consumer approach, we take real-time feedback from our customers in order to create products that make a difference in their lives while also having a positive impact on the community. This further allows consumers and manufacturers to work closer together, and for us to be more responsive to the wants and needs of individuals," added Nguyen.

The proprietary fabric is hypoallergenic and gentle on skin.The comforter's breathable fabric ensures sleepers are kept at a serenely fresh temperature all night long, and its weight keeps people cozy and snug. The comforter is also 100% machine wash safe.

In addition to The Evercool™ Cooling Comforter's original two-tone blue shade, it is now offered in a neutral two-tone gray as well, providing customers with more opportunities to incorporate it into the style of their homes.

To learn more about Rest's Evercool™ Cooling Comforter, please visit www.restduvet.com .

ABOUT REST DUVET

Rest Duvet offers a range of products that deliver customized comfort, which results in higher quality rest. By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, material and technology, Rest products are crafted with innovative materials not commonly used in bedding, to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest Duvet offers customers premium products without the luxury price tags. The current suite of products includes down duvets, down-alternative duvets and the recently launched Evercool™ Comforter. To learn more, please visit www.restduvet.com .

ABOUT MTC GLOBAL

Established in 2021, MTC Global collaborates with knowledgeable changemakers around the world, working with manufacturers to directly service consumers. Through advanced technology and direct relationships with top manufacturers, MTC Global allows for optimal product development while ensuring a level of modern sustainability, limiting waste and offering lower costs at any scale. The global company pushes innovation, while simultaneously connecting with people through the process.

