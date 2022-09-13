Regen BioPharma, Inc. Begins Experiments Validating Its Proprietary CAR-T Cell Therapy

Company Engages Top-Tier Contract Research Organization

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP) announced today initiation of a series of phased experiments to begin the process of moving its CAR-T cell de-differentiation approach through pre-clinical validation. CAR-T cells are T cells (the lymphoid cells of the body that kill tumors) isolated from a cancer patient that have been modified by expressing a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) which is specific for the patient's tumor.

While CAR-T cells are effective at treating certain lymphomas and leukemias, solid tumors such as liver, breast and colon remain resistant to CAR-T therapies for several reasons. One reason is "T cell exhaustion", a term that means the T cells that are initially recruited to the tumor to kill it end up losing their effectiveness. The company believes that NR2F6, a checkpoint that puts the brakes on T cell activity, is a key player in the T Cell exhaustion phenomenon. Inhibiting NR2F6 is expected to prevent these T cells from becoming dysfunctional.

The Company has engaged the contract research organization, ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. of Richmond, California, to embark on a series of experiments using the Company's proprietary shRNA NR2F6-inhibiting technology to validate this approach.

"We are extremely excited to be using our cutting-edge genetic approach to create long-lasting CAR-T cells," says David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "By partnering with a well-qualified organization such as ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc., we expect to quickly move this program forward to the clinic."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

