Little Bites® Officially Welcomes Fall by Re-Introducing Pumpkin Muffins

Iconic Brand Re-Releases Limited Edition Snack Flavor Perfect For Fall Snacking

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside lattes! Limited Edition Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are back just in time for Fall! For a limited time, this seasonal favorite is the latest addition to the Little Bites® product line that the whole family will be falling for. Now available nationwide through October 2022, Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are the perfect snack for pumpkin lovers and Little Bites® fans alike!

Limited Edition Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins (PRNewswire)

Packed in a pre-portioned pouch, Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are easy for kids to enjoy at home or on-the-go at school, sports or other fun fall activities. Made with real pumpkin, these muffins are baked soft and delicious without high fructose corn syrup, giving kids the taste they love and parents a snack choice they can feel good about.

"We love this time of year because it means our fan-favorite Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins make a comeback for families to enjoy," said Moira Flood, Senior Brand Manager for Little Bites® Snacks. "For more than 20 years, we've been providing delicious flavor options that will help families create little moments that feel really big during snack time. We can't wait to hear how our Pumpkin Muffins are adding excitement to our fan's adventures this Fall!"

Limited Edition Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 200 calories per pouch and with no high fructose corn syrup and 0g trans-fat, Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are the perfect snacking solution for today's busy families.

Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are now available at most retailers nationwide through October. To find a store near you, click here, or for more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook page.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks