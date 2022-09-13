iSportsman to Attend The Fallen Outdoors Virginia Banquet As Sponsor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fallen Outdoors (TFO) is a nationwide organization with dedicated chapters across the country that organize and provide outdoor adventures for veterans of all ages and from all branches of the U.S. military. With iSportsman providing services on more than 50 military bases across the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii for more than a decade, the company recognizes the important role outdoor access and opportunities play for active-duty soldiers, veterans and their families. Thus, supporting an organization like The Fallen Outdoors is an obvious choice.

The Virginia Chapter of TFO is hosting a fund-raising banquet Sept. 17 to set the stage for the 2022/2023 hunting and fishing season and promote outdoor activities available to current service personnel and veterans. iSportsman will be in attendance as a table sponsor, donating one table to interested individuals to attend the banquet at no charge.

"The impact TFO has had on so many lives is nothing short of inspirational." says Aneil Kumar, iSportsman President. "As a company that supports outdoor recreation, we are proud to extend that support and do whatever we can to help change lives and make more opportunities available."

iSportsman will be working with TFO to help them identify landowners, hunt clubs, outfitters and boat captains who share their passion for taking veterans, service members and their families outdoors and growing the number of events TFO can host.

You can find a TFO chapter to join as either a participant or volunteer, or donate to their cause following this link.

About iSportsman:

iSportsmanTM is the leading recreational program management tool in the nation, serving the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corp, Army National Guard, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife. Visit iSportsman.com for more information.

