EquityMultiple Delivers Self-Directed Investors Attractive Returns During a Volatile Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityMultiple, a New York-based wealthtech and real estate investing startup, today announced a series of exciting growth milestones:

EquityMultiple providing key access to real estate and delivering strong returns for self-directed investors.

EquityMultiple was recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the country for 2021 by Inc. magazine, the second consecutive year the company received this honor.

EquityMultiple's revenue grew 286% from 2018 to 2021 on an annual basis.

EquityMultiple's distributions to investors grew at over 100% year-over-year in 2021, and the firm is pacing to roughly double distributions to investors again in 2022.

"Building investor wealth is our fundamental reason for existing," said CEO and Co-Founder Charles Clinton. "We are very excited to continue on our trajectory of roughly doubling our distributions to investors every year."

The firm also announced compelling realized returns over its recent operating history, even as capital markets and the stock market have endured periods of volatility:

For all investments originated and exited since the start of the pandemic ( March 2020 through June 2022 ) EquityMultiple's aggregate net return to investors was a 30% IRR

For all investments exited in 2022, the net return to investors from EquityMultiple's realized investments is a 27.5% net IRR*.

These positive results come amid volatility in public markets; the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% of its value in the first half of 2022. Remarked Clinton, "private-market real estate brings both critical diversification and risk-adjusted return potential that's historically less correlated with publicly traded assets. We're proud to bring greater access to these types of CRE assets, which were generally unavailable to self-directed individual investors even just a few years ago. The results speak for themselves."

EquityMultiple has more than doubled its full-time workforce since the beginning of 2021, with key hires made in Asset Management, Investor Relations, and Originations. At the same time, the wealth generation products offered by the firm have grown and diversified. Since August of '21, EquityMultiple has offered short-term notes — an alternative to savings product — to supplement the firm's diverse array of professionally managed commercial real estate investments. These short-term note products target attractive current yield and short terms to give investors a new means of managing cash. To date, EquityMultiple's note products have generated over $80M in investment interest.

EquityMultiple is a commercial real estate investment and technology firm whose mission is to build investor wealth through streamlined access to diverse real estate investment products. To date, EquityMultiple's investors have participated in over $4 billion in commercial real estate transactions through its online investing platform. The firm pairs innovative technology with real estate experience and industry-leading investor services to offer an unparalleled investing experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.equitymultiple.com/ .

*For all investments realized between 1/1/22 and 7/7/22. All investments entail risk and past performance does not guarantee future results. For a full view of EquityMultiple's track record, visit equitymultiple.com/track-record.

Disclosure: This material is confidential and has been prepared solely for the information of the intended recipient and may not be reproduced, distributed, or used for any other purpose or shared with anyone in any form or format. This has been prepared for you by EM Advisor, LLC ("EM"), an SEC registered investment advisor. Information within this report may have been provided by third-parties, including images displayed, and, while EM believes this information to be accurate, EM has not independently verified such information. Reference to registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of the firm or its respective representatives to provide any advisory services described on the report or that the Firm has attained a level of skill or training. Investments in securities are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed and may lose value. Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Additionally, investments may not achieve stated social, environmental, or similar objectives. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and EM charges and expenses. EM advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving discrete financial goals. They are not intended to provide financial planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation, they do not incorporate investments that clients hold elsewhere, and they do not provide tax advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the likelihood of investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature. Nothing in this presentation constitutes an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities in jurisdictions where EM is not registered.

EM's Form ADV can be found here: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/314402.

CONTACT:

Soren Godbersen

soren@equitymultiple.com

View original content:

SOURCE EquityMultiple