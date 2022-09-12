VMD Wins TSA Security Engineering & Compliance (SEAC) Cybersecurity Task Order, Expanding TSA Portfolio

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp, a leading provider of Cybersecurity, Agile Engineering, and Critical Infrastructure Protection services to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced that it has won a task order with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for a period of one year with four-one-year option periods. The work, which involves supporting the agency's Office of Information Technology (IT), Technology Solutions Division (TSD), includes Security Engineering and Compliance (SEAC) support for TSA mission critical systems in which our services will help improve security operations of our nation's traveling public.

"We are extremely pleased to be adding another dimension to our work with TSA," VMD President Vivek Malhotra said. "Our partnership with TSA is one of the longest in our client portfolio and we enjoy performing mission-critical work alongside our TSA stakeholders. We're looking forward to bringing our cybersecurity teams and expertise to this work."

The TSA SEAC cybersecurity task order involves staffing employees with information security credentials and experience who will work closely with developers, infrastructure support, and operational teams, as well as with TSA Division Directors to share insights and implement best practices designed to secure mission critical systems. The work will be based on the latest cybersecurity guidance from the Federal government and industry while using leading toolsets that require expertise in cybersecurity assessments, continuous monitoring, engineering, vulnerability identification, risk analysis, incident and security event monitoring, privileged user management, and information assurance.

This win demonstrates VMD's long-standing commitment to support the TSA mission. Since 2012 the company has provided support to the TSA across all three of its practice areas: Cybersecurity, Agile Engineering, and Critical Infrastructure Protection.

