ProofPilot to Unveil New Life Sciences Products at DPharm 2022 Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the protocol automation platform for clinical trials, unveils new product offerings for life science companies at the DPharm 2022 Conference. Additionally, ProofPilot will participate in DPharm's Innovative Patient-Centric Sources & Solutions track and the Pharma Innovation; Reporting from the Trenches track. ProofPilot's Co-Pilot for Patients and Co-Pilot for Sites products are the company's key engagement offerings to ensure a sponsor's study is orchestrated flawlessly by digitally automating clinical workflows.

According to Tufts CSDD , the typical Phase III study suffers from 119 deviations on average, affecting about a third of the participants. "ProofPilot is building on its legacy of democratizing clinical trials by paying special attention to the highly complex orchestration required for conducting pharmaceutical trials," said Joseph Kim, Chief Strategy Officer of ProofPilot. "There are many hidden steps required to execute and participate in a protocol, and ProofPilot is the only company I have seen to automate the research protocol to remove that guesswork and simplify the complex to improve adherence in the flow of conduct. As research evolves to become more decentralized, automated orchestration like this becomes even more of a critical success factor for high-quality execution. There has always been a tie between protocol deviations and patient drop-out and our platform is uniquely positioned to eliminate both."

ProofPilot will share details of its two new life science products at DPharm 2022:

Co-Pilot for Sites was designed to eliminate protocol deviations by connecting the dots amongst disparate tasks while filling in the holes in the protocol. Intelligently orchestrating all the relevant alerts, reminders, how-to's, and technology amongst staff needed at the point of care will eliminate site burden and improve protocol execution. Co-Pilot for Sites is delivered via a web-based application allowing site staff to seamlessly move from any device. The automated workflows lead to better quality data, lower costs and a more easily operable study.

Co-Pilot for Patients was designed to engage and improve the clinical journey for study participants. Giving patients confidence and keeping them engaged via culturally appropriate and diverse personalized content in the form of trial guides, what to expect, and time-to-complete estimate alerts and notifications. The intelligent orchestration technology behind the platform is timed and triggered by the interaction of the participant with the site and their exact step in the clinical journey, resulting in an improvement in patient engagement and a decrease in patient dropout. Delivered in a web application, Co-Pilot for Patients allows participants to use any of their own devices.

In deploying ProofPilot's protocol automation platform, sponsors are able to monitor in real-time operational insights of a study's execution and get ahead of potential protocol deviations and patient dropout.

ProofPilot will also participate in two keynote presentations:

Innovative Patient-Centric Sources & Solutions on Tuesday, September 13 , at 11:35 a.m. EST

The Last Mile of Digital Biomarker Research with Rich Carter , VP and Chief Digital Officer of Digital Health, on Tuesday, September 13 , at 1:55 p.m. EST

ProofPilot recently announced a strategic partnership with Citeline Connect , the all-in-one clinical trial recruitment platform developed by Informa Pharma Intelligence. The collaboration combines ProofPilot's Patient and Site Staff Co-Pilot offerings with Citeline Connect's Patient Recruitment Collective to effectively deliver research solutions to improve enrollment, protocol adherence, and patient retention. Together, Citeline and ProofPilot will enable Pharma researchers to more competently recruit and engage a diverse set of patients according to ethnicity, age, background, and location.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and optimizes clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences and data quality. The elimination of guesswork and research protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions allowing virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/ .

