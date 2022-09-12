Celebrate National Day of Encouragement

CEO/Author Shares 3 Steps to Help Others, 4 Steps for Self

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen self-esteem, the National Day of Encouragement on Sept. 12 is the perfect time to encourage others to reach higher. That's the advice from a bestselling author on harmony and CEO of a global health company.

"For National Day of Encouragement, lift another higher by giving a word of encouragement and letting them know you believe in them," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), and a global advocate for living life at the highest success levels. "Sometimes all a person needs is to know life matters and they can make a difference. Having people who believe in you and your ability to live a successful life is key to that."

Author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest says relationships with others is paramount, and he provides three steps to encourage others, along with four steps to bolster one's own self-esteem.

"As human beings, we need each other. We need encouragement, empathy, and connections. We need smiles, kind words, good advice, and trusted friends," Guest wrote in All the Right Reasons. "We need mentors, teachers and people who make us feel uncomfortable in our comfort zones. Sometimes we even need a kick in the seat of the pants."

Agreeing with author John Maxwell who wrote in "Leadership Gold," people quit people, not companies, Guest advocates that giving genuine encouragement can help employees feel better about themselves, their bosses and their coworkers, which can result in satisfied employment.

"We have to speak up because no matter how meager we think our abilities, we all have specific talents or experiences we can use to bless someone else," Guest said.

First, the global leader suggests we show up and listen.

"Having interacted with thousands of people during my career, I realize the most authentic relationship-building experiences happen when I'm sitting kneecap to kneecap with someone, looking them in the eye and sincerely wanting to understand," he said. "Face-to-face meetings lead to solid business partnerships and long-term relationships that help grow a business.

"They foster trust, build bridges, and help us manage conflict from a position of mutual understanding. Simply put, technology can't replace the power of face-to-face communication, so we need to show up."

Next, Guest says to praise others genuinely.

"Tell colleagues you believe in them, and you know they can accomplish their goals," he said. "Share something they've accomplished, and urge them onward with encouragement such as, 'you're talented' and 'keep up the good work!'

"To emphasize the power of praise, my mother told me over and over that I was smart and could do anything I put my mind to. Right or wrong, I believed her, and those simple words have carried me through my life to lead a successful company internationally," Guest said. "Imagine the influence you can have by sharing genuine words of encouragement with others."

Third, Guest urges everyone to start something new, a challenge he gave tens of thousands of associates around the world in his company's global convention in August 2022.

"Today is the day to start something positive with others," he said. "Commit to focus outside of yourself on National Day of Encouragement and boost another up. Imagine the positive effect you will have."

That's just half the equation, Guest said. Helping others succeed means taking care of your own reservoir of strength.

"Four things to stay strong yourself are to be kind to yourself, challenge negative thinking about yourself, remind yourself of your accomplishments, and graciously accept compliments.

"I've learned that to implement those four points, I surround myself with positive people, I celebrate small successes, I'm highly aware of my thought patterns and fill my mind with positive thoughts, and I accept compliments with a verbal thank you."

According to the bestselling author, when you help others achieve career success, you give them a priceless gift.

"Most of the successful people I've met got there because they were told they had value and others encouraged them," Guest said. "Sometimes all a person needs is to know that her life matters and that she can make a difference. Having people who believe in you and your ability to succeed is very important."

To help people reach their fullest potential, 100% of Guest's book sales are directed to the USANA Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides food and nutrition to food-insecure children.

A sought-after international speaker, Guest shares more insight in his book, which is available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

