KEY FAMILY WEALTH BUSINESS ADVISORY SERVICES AWARDED BEST THOUGHT LEADERSHIP FOR A FAMILY OFFICE FROM WEALTHMANAGEMENT.COM

CLEVELAND, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the family office division of division of Key Private Bank announced it has received the 2022 Wealth Management "Family Office" Industry Award, recognizing the best thought leadership in wealth management.

Key Family Wealth was selected for "Family Office Best Thought Leadership" from a shortlist of three exceptional family office firms. The award recognizes the expertise and insights of Key Family Wealth's Business Advisory Services which has helped dozens of owners successfully transition their privately held businesses over the past several years.

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards acknowledge firms bringing new innovations to market that help financial advisors deliver quality client solutions and service. Winners were selected from a record breaking 1,000 entries from more than 350 companies.

A panel of independent, industry-leading wealth management experts, including trusted advisors and consultants, served as judges for the awards. The judging process is based on an evaluation of quantitative measures, including the initiative's scope and scale, as well as qualitative measures, such as innovation and creativity.

"We are honored to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for our business advisory services platform for the second year in a row," said Gary Poth, executive managing director and head of Key Family Wealth. "Being recognized for the quality of our business advisory services thought leadership highlights the quality of our expertise and capabilities dedicated to serving first generation entrepreneurs and their families."

About Key Family Wealth

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, is one of the largest and oldest multi-family offices in the country managing more than $16.8 billion in AUM and $6.3 billion in AUA at June 30, 2022. Key Family Wealth develops and implements impactful investment, tax, and estate strategies to help ultra-high net worth families grow, retain, and protect wealth across generations. Clients receive a dedicated team of advisors with expertise in investments, tax, philanthropic, credit and estate planning who are focused on delivering a world class client experience.

About Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $45.9 billion in AUM and $67.3 billion in AUA at June 30, 2022.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at June 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

